Retrofit of Grade II-listed school into homes completed by Apt

The Sloane Building, developed by Tenhurst, is the conversion of an Edwardian Baroque school designed by Thomas J Bailey, the first purpose-built secondary school in London when it opened in 1908, but which had lain vacant since 2011.

The 18-apartment scheme, which includes a four-bedroom duplex and a penthouse flat with five terraces, is designed to keep the generous ceiling heights and detailing of the original building, while introduding new features, most notably several staircases prefabricated in oak, glass and steel. Other details and finishes in the high-end scheme include bespoke bronze and nickel ironmongery, carved stone feature fireplaces and surrounds and engineered oak herringbone parquet and plank flooring.

Mezzanine floors have been introduced to fully utilise the volumes of the original school, with a new basement extension created. Two new passenger lifts serve all floors providing a direct access link down to underground car parking.

Show Fullscreen The sloane building img int 03 Source: Richard Chivers

Architect’s view Our brief was to give this much-loved building a new lease of life; refurbishing and converting the school to accommodate 18 contemporary residences into the fabric of the building, respecting and reinforcing its spirit and character by making the most of the delightful and varied spaces within, including many important internal architectural features that remained intact. A detailed photographic and dimensional survey recorded the fabric and condition of the listed building. This was followed by a soft strip of the interior spaces carefully removing an accumulation of many years of ad hoc additions and alterations, revealing much of the original fabric that lay underneath. A digital three-dimensional model was then built, together with a series of physical models, which became the core tools used to explore and develop the design, to realise the true potential of the building. Construction was carried out with the utmost sensitivity in order to preserve and maintain the fabric of the existing building. Where possible, original features were maintained, restored and renovated back to their previous condition. Show Fullscreen The sloane building img int 02 Source: Richard Chivers An enormous structural effort including basement propping and underpinning was required, in stabilising and converting the existing building, to enable us to restore its fabric and celebrate its character. A highly engineered solution allowed for the existing façades to be underpinned in order to undergo the basement works in tandem with the above ground works. Throughout the construction process, highly skilled craftsmen from a variety of trades were used to repurpose the building with particular attention to detail and high-quality materials. Apt worked closely with specialists and skilled craftsmen to design and create new contemporary feature staircases within individual apartments, each being examples of the fine craftmanship of detailed metalwork and timber joinery that take advantage of the inspiring volumes and ceiling heights rarely found in new developments. Yashin Kemal, Apt

Show Fullscreen 102 ga edit Source: Apt Level 01 floor plan

