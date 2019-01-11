Pocket Living completes first micro-flats tower

Metropolitan Workshop’s modular tower for Pocket Living features 254 steel-framed modules, which were installed at the rate of one floor a day

The slender tower, situated on a constrained site in Mapleton Crescent, Wandsworth, comprises 89 homes of which 53 are set aside for locals. It occupies a triangular site backing on to the River Wandle and Southside shopping centre.

Clad in aqua green bespoke terracotta, designed in collaboration with ceramicist Loraine Rutt, the striking glazed façade features three types of tile. The unique cladding adds reflective texture to the sawtooth tower, while the entrance lobby continues these elements internally.

The scheme is arranged with five homes per floor making up two sides of the triangular plan – three facing the river, and two south-facing – all clustered around a naturally lit core. The single core incorporates a shared residential lift and stairwell.

The single-core solution was particularly useful during construction – all modular units for each of the Pocket flats were craned on to this platform – allowing one floor to be completed per day.

Unit sizes range from ‘Pocket’ flats – that here averaged 40sqm, slightly above the 38 sqm Pocket usually design to – with other units ranging between 68-81sqm.

Metropolitan Workshop’s second prefab tower for Pocket homes is expected to complete later this year.

Architect’s view Pocket Living asked Metropolitan Workshop to design its biggest and most prestigious building to date in 2014. Our design role created a variety of communal lounge spaces and rooftop gardens for all the residents to enjoy, as well as utilising cost-effective, factory-built housing which could be delivered at scale and speed on a tight site. Volumetric offsite construction was quicker than traditional construction with much less waste and a higher quality finish. 254 steel-framed modules were installed at the rate of a floor a day and resulted in far fewer site deliveries with less disruption to neighbours. Jonathan Drage, project architect, Metropolitan Workshop

