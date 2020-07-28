PDP completes reworking of 12 plots in Queen Anne’s Gate as apartment block

The primarily new-build scheme has seen the amalgamation of 12 different plots under permitted development, returning around 6,000m² of what had become poor-quality office space to over 9,000m² of residential use, with the 27 apartments ranging from one to three bedrooms.

The site is within the Birdcage Walk Conservation Area and Broadway and Christchurch Gardens Conservation Area, with Queen Anne’s Gate itself – one of London’s finest 18th century streets – having 26 Grade I-listed and three Grade II-listed buildings within it alone.

Alongside the Grade I-listed façade, a late-Victorian building on Dartmouth Street was retained, with the remainder formed as a new-build structure with a triple basement housing 280m² of amenity space and a car-stacker with parking for 33 cars. The exterior materials and the design were executed so the building appears as a series of townhouses to fit with the local area. A new red brick façade faced in Horsham Red Multi-Stock bricks on Dartmouth Street is mirrored on Carteret Street with a London Stocks yellow brick used to face the block of affordable units.

The interiors by Linley Interiors utilise high-spec materials and detailing such as Italian marble, metal-inlaid timber doors and cabinetry, white stone worktops and bespoke decorative metal and oak banisters. With the mansard roofs replaced and extended, the new building is now 3.8m higher than before, its 10 floors comparing with the original six.

The amenity spaces include an octagonal-shaped club lounge, private dining-cum-conference room, screening room, gym, steam, sauna and therapy rooms.

Architect’s view Originally laid out in 1705 as a square and a street, Queen Anne’s Gate is quiet and residential and located just south of St James’s Park. Renowned for its Queen Anne-style townhouses, the street has remained largely unchanged since the 18th century and appears almost frozen in time. Retaining this timelessness with a new building which is partly behind the grand Georgian façade required a mix of new and old façades, which knit together to form one new building. Externally they respect the historic plot boundaries with contemporary additions which are an exercise in symmetry and architectural restraint. The focus is to fit in, not stand out, to bring balance to the streetscape and enhance the setting of the development. Internally the collaboration with Linley has created apartments that mix modern luxury with a quintessentially British style. Thoughtfully detailed with high-quality finishes throughout, the internal layout is carefully designed with classical proportions, a clear hierarchy of space and careful thought given to the sequence of spaces. Cian Scanlon, senior architect, PDP London

Client’s view Our vision for 1 Queen Anne’s Gate was to reinvent the concept of luxury and to create a collection of private residences that offer the best of St James’s, past and future. PDP London’s wealth of knowledge and experience in the prime London residential sector and Linley’s interior craftsmanship and eye for detail meant they were the ideal collaborators to bring this vision to life. The result is a truly unique development of superlative homes that redefine luxury by mixing the very best of traditional and modern design. Warren Glaister, for Maple Springfield

Long section

Project data

Start on site February 2015 (demolition), November 2016 (construction)

Completion date April 2019

Gross internal floor area 9,200m²

Gross (internal + external) floor area 9,850m²

Form of contract or procurement route Construction Management

Construction cost £45 million

Construction cost per m² £4,565

Architect PDP London Architects

Client Maple Springfield

Structural engineer AKT II

M&E consultant Hoare Lea

QS Jackson Coles

Heritage consultant Montagu Evans

Planning consultant DTZ

Interiors Linley Interiors

Acoustic consultant RBA Acoustics

Project manager Gardiner & Theobald

CDM coordinator Gardiner & Theobald

Approved building inspector MLM

Construction manager Blue Sky Building

CAD software used Vectorworks, Revit.

Percentage of floor area with daylight factor >2% 25% (new); 6% (refurb)

Percentage of floor area with daylight factor >5% 7.5% (new); 0% (refurb)

Annual mains water consumption 105 l/person/day (except apt 1: 106.9 l/person/day)