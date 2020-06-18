Parry Catering Ltd. serve up a professional new look with 3M™ DI-NOC™ Architectural Finishes

When the team at Parry Catering needed to refresh their office, they turned to Graphic Innovation Group Ltd. and 3M to transform their client-facing interiors while maintaining the company’s sustainability goals.

When the team at Parry Catering needed to refresh their office, they turned to Graphic Innovation Group Ltd. and 3M to transform their client-facing interiors while maintaining the company’s sustainability goals.

Working from their 45,000 sq ft facility in Draycott, Derbyshire, Parry Catering have been providing quality stainless steel equipment and furniture for catering environments for forty years. With designs and operations rooted in British craftsmanship, they’re dedicated to providing the highest quality, made-to-order goods for catering professionals.

This year, Parry Catering chose to renovate their client-facing office. Managing Director Mark Banton said: ‘My office furniture still had lots of life left in it, but the different shades of wood and tired wallpaper needed a lift.’

The office is a crucial area for any business: it’s where clients make purchases and deals are struck. Therefore, it’s important an office reflects a business’ style and culture.

Parry Catering knew they needed to find a solution that allowed them to reflect their reputation for high-quality professionalism in a contemporary way. With 3M™ DI-NOC™ Architectural Finishes and 3M™ DI-NOC™ Endorsed Installer, Graphic Innovation Group Ltd., they could.

Thanks to Graphic Innovation Group Ltd.’s renovation experience, they knew that DI-NOC Architectural Finishes were ideal for the job. With over 1,000 patterns, they could transform Parry Catering’s interiors to make them as sleek as their equipment.

These finishes can be applied almost anywhere – from walls and ceilings to fixtures and furniture. This meant that Parry Catering could breathe new life into the office without the cost of replacing fittings. This also allowed them the opportunity to ensure design cohesion throughout renovations by using the same finishes across different surfaces.

A desk and table were brought back to life with a silver metallic finish and the walls with a contemporary textile design. Thanks to the easy installation, these finishes could be quickly applied to the round table and the curved desk without wrinkles for a smooth, flawless surface. DI-NOC finishes look and feel just like the real thing, creating a clean, modern look without added weight or cost.

For Parry Catering, it was important that their new look would last without needing time-consuming maintenance. DI-NOC finishes’ high-end appearance can last for up to 12 years and they are easy to patch-repair if they become scuffed or damaged, eliminating the need to replace the entire piece of furniture.

They’re up to ten times more wear-resistant than paint and wood, with the same performance characteristics as good-quality high-pressure laminate (HPL)*. This made them perfect for Parry Catering’s renovation needs. Quick and easy to install, DI-NOC finishes don’t require specialist tools, equipment or chemicals. This ease of use meant that Graphic Innovation Group Ltd. could install DI-NOC finishes over a weekend and during the evening, resulting in less disruption and loss of income.

When choosing an interior design solution, it was important for Parry Catering to be able to select a more sustainable option. Mark Banton commented that

‘in line with Parry Catering’s environmental and sustainability policy, we wanted to refresh the space rather than replace the furniture’.

With DI-NOC finishes, they could do just that. Resulting in significantly less waste than traditional refurnishing, the use of these finishes may also qualify your business for LEED certification credits.

Find out how you can revitalise your interior spaces and bring old fixtures back to life with DI-NOC finishes.

Request a sample and find out more at http://www.3m.co.uk/dinocsample

*Test methods and results available on enquiry to ukcommercialgraphics@mmm.com