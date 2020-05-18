Norfolk school block designed by DK-CM echoes postwar past

DK-CM has completed a new link block in Gorleston, Great Yarmouth which reads as a wooden pavilion between what were originally two primary schools – junior and infant – that shared the same site.

The CLT insertion, with its zinc-clad roof, picks up its clearest design cues from the original brick and concrete junior school, which opened in 1950. The progressive Modernist language is echoed in a series of raking crosswalls which form the bays of the new block’s glazed frontage, but which in their softer timber structure provide a mediating link to the pitch-roofed blocks of the 1990s infants school.

Designed, in part, through a series of workshops with the children themselves, the new space is defined by the expressed diagrid timber structure across the ceiling in the reception area, the triangular shapes echoed in the patterning of grey/blue and canary yellow floor.

Show Fullscreen Wroughton neil perry 03

The warmth of the timber structure and enclosure is continued inside in the exposed CLT walls, the wooden framing of the glazed façades and clerestory windows, and the timber reception desk and series of movable benches.

These enable the space to be used either simply as a link between infant and junior schools, or as a teaching space, with the benches rearranged auditorium-style.

The CLT construction allowed for extensive offsite construction, minimising the impact on the running of the school.

Show Fullscreen Wroughton neil perry 15

Architect’s view Our aim was to create an environment that the children would have some ownership of, while respecting the existing architecture of the site. The new building should have an identity but also seem like it was always meant to be there. It has been a pleasure to work closely with the trustees and the pupils at the academy to deliver a small-scale project that has a big effect on the daily running of the school. Cristina Monteiro, director, DK-CM

Show Fullscreen Wroughton drawing axonometric dk cm

Project data

Start on site January 2019

Completion September 2019

Gross internal floor area 145m²

Gross (internal + external) floor area 350m²

Form of contract or procurement route Traditional / JCT Intermediate with Contractor’s Design

Construction cost £500,000

Architect DK-CM

Client Creative Education Trust

Structural engineer Structure Workshop

M&E consultant OR Consulting

QS Burke Hunter Adams LLP

Project manager Burke Hunter Adams LLP

Approved building inspector MLM Group

Main contractor Elm Contracts (Contracting) Ltd

CAD software used Vectorworks