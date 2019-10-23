Nissen Richards Studio completes Magazine London: a new event space in North Greenwich

The 8m-high L-shaped black box can accommodate up to 10,000 people across 24,179m² of space

Situated facing Ordnance Wharf and next to the O2 arena, Magazine London – now the largest venue of its kind in the city – is a new event space on the Greenwich Peninsula. It contains over 3,200m² of flexible interior space, catering for up to 3,000 people and with the ability to also accommodate a further 7,000 people with the use of a 13,985m² outdoor showground.

The monolithic building forms a horizontal plane against a background of Canary Wharf towers and the Thames. The venue is a collaboration between ’space creators’ Venue Lab, ticketed culture partner Broadwick Live, technical production specialist Vibration Design and Production, caterer Moving Venue and property developer Knight Dragon.

Show Fullscreen London’s O2 arena to the right of Magazine London





Taking its name from the gunpowder magazine that used to sit close to the site, Magazine London’s cladding and form references its industrial heritage. A steel structure with horizontal sawtooth cladding creates a warehouse-style form on top of a concrete slab – the steel frame bespokely designed using a tapered column and triple-pitched roof structure, giving a rounded feel to the internal ridge line.

Inside, also taking inspiration from its industrial surroundings, materials include patinated steel, black-painted OSB cladding, perforated black metal mesh cladding and an exposed polished concrete floor throughout. Two raw steel cantilevered staircases connect to two mezzanine spaces with the dark palette of materials aiming to create a blank canvas for events.

Despite being designed for temporary use (predicted at 10 to 12 years), the building’s structure is durable and robust.

Show Fullscreen

Project data

Start on site October 2018

Completion September 2019

Gross internal floor area 4,600m²

Form of contract Design & Build

Construction cost £6.2 million

Construction cost per m2 £1,350

Architect Nissen Richards Studio

Client Knight Dragon Developments, Venue Lab (part of Vibration Group)

Structural engineer AECOM

M&E consultant AECOM

QS Artelia Group

Branding design Carter Studio

Landscape consultant Nissen Richards Studio

Acoustic consultant AECOM

Project manager Artelia Group

CDM coordinator Stace

Approved building inspector Royal Borough of Greenwich

Main contractor Losberger DeBoer

CAD software used Vectorworks