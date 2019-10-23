Unsupported browser

FIRST LOOK

Nissen Richards Studio completes Magazine London: a new event space in North Greenwich

23 October, 2019

The 8m-high L-shaped black box can accommodate up to 10,000 people across 24,179m² of space

Situated facing Ordnance Wharf and next to the O2 arena, Magazine London – now the largest venue of its kind in the city – is a new event space on the Greenwich Peninsula. It contains over 3,200m² of flexible interior space, catering for up to 3,000 people and with the ability to also accommodate a further 7,000 people with the use of a 13,985m² outdoor showground.

The monolithic building forms a horizontal plane against a background of Canary Wharf towers and the Thames. The venue is a collaboration between ’space creators’ Venue Lab, ticketed culture partner Broadwick Live, technical production specialist Vibration Design and Production, caterer Moving Venue and property developer Knight Dragon.

6 the side elevation with the o2 directly to the right

London’s O2 arena to the right of Magazine London

Taking its name from the gunpowder magazine that used to sit close to the site, Magazine London’s cladding and form references its industrial heritage. A steel structure with horizontal sawtooth cladding creates a warehouse-style form on top of a concrete slab – the steel frame bespokely designed using a tapered column and triple-pitched roof structure, giving a rounded feel to the internal ridge line. 

Inside, also taking inspiration from its industrial surroundings, materials include patinated steel, black-painted OSB cladding, perforated black metal mesh cladding and an exposed polished concrete floor throughout. Two raw steel cantilevered staircases connect to two mezzanine spaces with the dark palette of materials aiming to create a blank canvas for events.

Despite being designed for temporary use (predicted at 10 to 12 years), the building’s structure is durable and robust.

A1855 ground floor

Project data

Start on site October 2018
Completion September 2019
Gross internal floor area 4,600m²
Form of contract Design & Build
Construction cost £6.2 million
Construction cost per m2 £1,350
Architect Nissen Richards Studio
Client Knight Dragon Developments, Venue Lab (part of Vibration Group)
Structural engineer AECOM
M&E consultant AECOM
QS Artelia Group
Branding design Carter Studio
Landscape consultant Nissen Richards Studio
Acoustic consultant AECOM
Project manager Artelia Group
CDM coordinator Stace
Approved building inspector Royal Borough of Greenwich
Main contractor Losberger DeBoer
CAD software used Vectorworks

14 two cantilevered staircases lead up to the mezzanine level

Cantilevered staircases leading up to mezzanine level

Tags

