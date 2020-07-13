Nine-storey workspace in King’s Cross completed by Squire & Partners

Rolling Stock Yard’s façades reference stacked shipping containers and rail tracks in their design as a response to the building’s industrial setting

The 7,344m2 workspace development for small to medium-sized creative businesses offers units ranging in size from 150 to 680m2, with tenants having access to cycle storage, showers, lockers, a reception café and breakout space. The building draws its design concept from its site north of King’s Cross St Pancras, an area long characterised by transport, freight and industry. This is referenced in the expressed dark steel frame and solid oak sleepers employed as vertical slats on its exterior façades.

Internally, the industrial references continue with exposed concrete, blackened steel and perforated aluminium set against timber-lined recesses for the reception and café. A folding metal stair connects up to a mezzanine level for the café, with a 12 x 6m painting commissioned from London artist Barry Reigate providing a backdrop, with cartoon imagery, graffiti and cultural references to King’s Cross.

04 rollingstockyard s&p (c) jack hobhouse

A pale grey poured resin floor with inlaid track patterns defines routes from the entrance to the reception, lifts and café. Suspended filament lighting elements hang vertically at assorted heights above a rug which continues the graphic of converging rail tracks.

Every floor has openable windows to allow for natural cross-ventilation, with exposed concrete ceilings continuing the industrial aesthetic. WCs are designed as ’superloos’ which include black Corian worktops and splashback, sink, large mirror and vertical feature lights.

A 140m2 private roof terrace with planters and feature linear floor lighting has been created on the upper level, while 300m2 of roof space has been planted with wildflowers and grasses selected to support local populations of birds, bees and butterflies. On top of this planted bed are 120 solar panels, with a further 80 panels on the south façade, providing the building with a sustainable energy source.

21 rollingstockyard s&p (c) jack hobhouse

Architect’s view The design of Rolling Stock Yard takes cues from local rail and freight industries. Converging railway lines and shipping containers are referenced, expressed as a series of stacked elements with a black profiled steel structure emulating parallel railway tracks running horizontally across the façades. Within this horizontal grid, full-height glazing is softened by a layer of vertical solid oak sleepers and sinusoidal perforated metal screens to offer privacy and shade during daylight hours, and emit a diffused glow at night. At pavement level the building animates the street with bespoke illuminated entrance signage behind a corrugated metal screen, and a double-height office entrance addressing York Way. Branding and wayfinding were conceived as an evolution of the architecture and interiors concept, by our in-house branding agency Mammal. Referencing the railways and freight industry of King’s Cross, Mammal established a palette of rust orange, blue and white with a graphic identity based on parallel and converging lines. Henry Squire, partner, Squire & Partners

Show Fullscreen 26 rollingstockyard s&p (c) jack hobhouse

Client’s view Our vision for the site – just north of Granary Square and Coal Drops Yard – centred around creating a new destination for creative enterprise which builds on the area’s growing cultural community. We wanted the building to have a strong connection with post-industrial King’s Cross and celebrate contemporary architecture. Squire & Partners’ approach established a strong aesthetic drawn from the historic roots of the area, and created generous and light-filled workspaces with inspiring communal spaces to bring building occupiers together. Mark Goldbart, Newmark Properties LLP

Show Fullscreen 02 ground floor plan 1to200@a3 Source: Squire & Partners Ground floor plan





Project data

Start on site September 2018

Completion March 2020

Gross internal floor area 7,344m2

Gross external area 8,154m2

Form of contract or procurement route Design & Build (JCT 2016 edition)

Construction cost £22 million

Construction cost per m2 £2,988

Architect Squire & Partners

Client Newmark Properties LLP

Building owners Deepdale Investment Holdings Ltd

Structural engineer Davies Maguire

M&E consultant Atelier Ten

QS Currie & Brown

Planning consultant Tibbalds

Façade consultant Thornton Tomasetti

Façade Colourminium

Concrete frame Addingtons

Services Priority

Internal metalwork Zefyr

BREEAM assessor MTT Limited

Branding Mammal Design

Mural artist Barry Reigate

Acoustic consultant Sandy Brown

Project manager Rougemont

Approved building inspector Approved Inspector Services Ltd

Main contractor Volker Fitzpatrick

CAD software used Microstation