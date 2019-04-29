Morrow + Lorraine completes residential scheme in Marylebone

Part-retrofit, part-rebuild, the 675m² scheme also includes the refurbishment of a pub
Morrow + Lorraine was appointed by Marylebone rental property manager The Howard de Walden Estate in 2015 to redevelop 34 and 43 Weymouth Mews. The scheme comprises the replacement of number 34 with five flats, the refurbishment of a Grade II-listed pub at number 43 with the addition of two residential units on the upper floors. The two buildings are linked at first-floor level with a shared main entrance lobby.
Located within the Harley Street Conservation Area to the rear of 63 New Cavendish Street, the project involved the demolition of the existing building. The new residential units are spread over four storeys behind a retained façade. The flats include newly built balconies, landscaped roof terraces and a courtyard at lower ground level.
The practice chose a soft material palette of contrasting timber for joinery units, window frames and external shutters to complement the grey tones of the exterior brickwork.
A full planning application was granted by Westminster City Council in July 2016.
Architect’s view
34 Weymouth Mews is situated to the rear of the Grade II*-listed 63 New Cavendish Street. The scheme needed to preserve the original mews frontage and link to the upper floors of the adjoining Grade II-listed pub, which were converted into two flats.
As the design progressed, we found it made sense to configure the rear part of the building deep into the site to enclose a courtyard at basement level. This preserved the aspect from the surrounding properties and provided the opportunity for landscaped flat roofs at first and second floor levels, which we felt was an appropriate response given that the building partially occupies the former rear garden of 63 New Cavendish Street.
The L-shaped projecting window is primarily a device to mitigate overlooking between flats clustered around the courtyard at ground and basement levels.
J-J Lorraine, director, Morrow + Lorraine
Client’s view
Morrow + Lorraine has again raised the bar with the quality of its contemporary design for this hidden gem of a luxury residential mews development in London W1. The layouts of the seven new homes have been carefully considered to create generous units, some with outside space, while avoiding overlooking concerns on such a confined site within a conservation area.
James Fisher, building projects director, The Howard de Walden Estate
We are delighted with the stunning homes that have been conceived by Morrow + Lorraine and created in partnership with our own Projects Team. They will stand the test of time and it is no surprise that all have been let within a matter of weeks following completion.
Andrew J Hynard, chief executive, The Howard de Walden Estate
Project data
Start on site January 2017
Completion January 2018
Gross internal floor area 675m²
Form of contract or procurement route Traditional
Construction cost Undisclosed
Architect Morrow + Lorraine Architects
Client The Howard de Walden Estate
Structural engineer Fairhurst GGA
M&E consultant Judd Consulting
Quantity surveyor Leslie Clark Construction Consultants
Landscape consultant Livingstone Eyre Associates
Acoustic consultant RBA Acoustics
CDM coordinator Vey Consulting
Approved building inspector ACT Building Control
Main contractor Forcia
CAD software used Rhino, MicroStation
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.