Morrow + Lorraine completes residential scheme in Marylebone

Morrow + Lorraine was appointed by Marylebone rental property manager The Howard de Walden Estate in 2015 to redevelop 34 and 43 Weymouth Mews. The scheme comprises the replacement of number 34 with five flats, the refurbishment of a Grade II-listed pub at number 43 with the addition of two residential units on the upper floors. The two buildings are linked at first-floor level with a shared main entrance lobby.

Located within the Harley Street Conservation Area to the rear of 63 New Cavendish Street, the project involved the demolition of the existing building. The new residential units are spread over four storeys behind a retained façade. The flats include newly built balconies, landscaped roof terraces and a courtyard at lower ground level.

The practice chose a soft material palette of contrasting timber for joinery units, window frames and external shutters to complement the grey tones of the exterior brickwork.

A full planning application was granted by Westminster City Council in July 2016.

Architect’s view 34 Weymouth Mews is situated to the rear of the Grade II*-listed 63 New Cavendish Street. The scheme needed to preserve the original mews frontage and link to the upper floors of the adjoining Grade II-listed pub, which were converted into two flats. As the design progressed, we found it made sense to configure the rear part of the building deep into the site to enclose a courtyard at basement level. This preserved the aspect from the surrounding properties and provided the opportunity for landscaped flat roofs at first and second floor levels, which we felt was an appropriate response given that the building partially occupies the former rear garden of 63 New Cavendish Street. The L-shaped projecting window is primarily a device to mitigate overlooking between flats clustered around the courtyard at ground and basement levels. J-J Lorraine, director, Morrow + Lorraine

Client’s view Morrow + Lorraine has again raised the bar with the quality of its contemporary design for this hidden gem of a luxury residential mews development in London W1. The layouts of the seven new homes have been carefully considered to create generous units, some with outside space, while avoiding overlooking concerns on such a confined site within a conservation area. James Fisher, building projects director, The Howard de Walden Estate We are delighted with the stunning homes that have been conceived by Morrow + Lorraine and created in partnership with our own Projects Team. They will stand the test of time and it is no surprise that all have been let within a matter of weeks following completion. Andrew J Hynard, chief executive, The Howard de Walden Estate

Project data

Start on site January 2017

Completion January 2018

Gross internal floor area 675m²

Form of contract or procurement route Traditional

Construction cost Undisclosed

Architect Morrow + Lorraine Architects

Client The Howard de Walden Estate

Structural engineer Fairhurst GGA

M&E consultant Judd Consulting

Quantity surveyor Leslie Clark Construction Consultants

Landscape consultant Livingstone Eyre Associates

Acoustic consultant RBA Acoustics

CDM coordinator Vey Consulting

Approved building inspector ACT Building Control

Main contractor Forcia

CAD software used Rhino, MicroStation