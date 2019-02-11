Morales Finch creates artist’s studio in Highlands barn

Located on the edge of Aviemore, in the Scottish Highlands and on the edge of the Cairngorms National Park, an agricultural building has been converted into an artist’s studio.

Emerging practice Morales Finch, which is are based based in both Brussels and London, completed West Croftmere in two main phases on a limited budget.

At about 200 years old, the original building was constructed out of solid masonry and, through movement and erosion of structural elements, had fallen into disrepair. The primary task therefore involved replacing and insulating the building’s roof and floor to provide a base from which internal works could then take place on an incremental basis.

Divided into two main areas, the main spaces include a general store with an adjoining studio with direct internal access between the two. Within the studio space, a double-height volume and new rooflights offer natural light. A mezzanine overlooks this, accommodating a small bedroom.

Since forming in 2016, the practice has worked for a growing number of cultural clients on the creation of studio, exhibition and temporary spaces, as well as private residences.

Architect’s view The client, a painter, and the owner of the estate, provided a brief that had two principal criteria. The first was to stabilise the building through the repair and replacement of its primary elements and the introduction of insulation and utilities. The second was to convert the barn into a studio, not only for personal use, but also as the potential base for a residency programme. In doing so their aim was to illustrate how buildings of this type, of which there are many examples locally, often unused and abandoned, can be adapted and utilised in order to avoid them falling into disrepair, whilst providing an unfamiliar use of the space that could potentially serve the local community. Emilie Morales and Tom Finch, directors, Morales Finch

Proposed ground floor plan





