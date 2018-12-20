Mecanoo sites glassy villa on Cotswold lake

The 600m² house has a large orthogonal glazed form laid out over three levels from a semi-submerged basement up to a roof terrace
Mecanoo has designed a three-storey villa on the edge of a lake in the countryside near Lechlade. The 600m² house is on three levels, linked by a central staircase connecting up to a roof terrace.
The villa’s transparent orthogonal volume has been divided up internally through the placing of interior elements such as fireplaces and storage. A full-height void at the centre of the house connects all levels, maintaining panoramic views out across the lake while bringing natural light down into the semi-submerged basement.
The ground-floor level predominantly houses the living space, with a huge open-plan kitchen-dining area spread across the entire width of the villa. Large glass doors fully open up to a terrace, which wraps around the whole of the house. Below this, the basement accommodates a ‘relaxation’ zone with private cinema, bar, and a wellness and spa area.
The first floor, meanwhile, is designed around sleeping and working zones including three bedrooms facing on to the lake, with the large expanses of glazing shadowed by trees to create a sense of privacy. Above this are a large roof terrace and roof garden.
The house is part of The Lakes, a 340ha development managed by Yoo, which will eventually consist of up to 90 houses sited around four lakes.
glass villa in the lake level 0
Project data
Start date on site 2016
Completion date 2018
Gross internal floor area 600m²
Gross (internal + external) floor area 600m² internal area; 176m² ground floor terrace; 80m² roof terrace
Construction cost Undisclosed
Architect Mecanoo architecten
Executive architect Arquitectura y Ordenación Urbana
Developer Boheme Development
Client (Undisclosed); managed by The Lakes by Yoo
Structural engineer Fernando Sarria
M&E consultant INARQ
Readers' comments (2)
Jonathan Maguire20 December, 2018 11:45 am
Must be great for birds
Carl 20 December, 2018 11:52 am
Planning services for this project were performed by Corylus Planning & Environmental ltd.
