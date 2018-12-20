Mecanoo sites glassy villa on Cotswold lake

The 600m² house has a large orthogonal glazed form laid out over three levels from a semi-submerged basement up to a roof terrace

Mecanoo has designed a three-storey villa on the edge of a lake in the countryside near Lechlade. The 600m² house is on three levels, linked by a central staircase connecting up to a roof terrace.

The villa’s transparent orthogonal volume has been divided up internally through the placing of interior elements such as fireplaces and storage. A full-height void at the centre of the house connects all levels, maintaining panoramic views out across the lake while bringing natural light down into the semi-submerged basement.

The ground-floor level predominantly houses the living space, with a huge open-plan kitchen-dining area spread across the entire width of the villa. Large glass doors fully open up to a terrace, which wraps around the whole of the house. Below this, the basement accommodates a ‘relaxation’ zone with private cinema, bar, and a wellness and spa area.

The first floor, meanwhile, is designed around sleeping and working zones including three bedrooms facing on to the lake, with the large expanses of glazing shadowed by trees to create a sense of privacy. Above this are a large roof terrace and roof garden.

The house is part of The Lakes, a 340ha development managed by Yoo, which will eventually consist of up to 90 houses sited around four lakes.

Show Fullscreen glass villa in the lake level 0 Source: Mecanoo Level 0 plan