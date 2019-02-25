London architect Andrew Phillips completes Luxembourg apartment block

The apartment block is the first completed residential building in the practice’s Ban de Gasperich masterplan

Located on Boulevard Kockelscheuer, the apartment block is Andrew Phillips’ first realised building in Luxembourg and one of ten buildings in the first phase of his masterplan for a new residential quarter at Cloche d’Or, 3km south of the city centre. The major new development overlooks a public park close to the existing village of Ban de Gasperich.

Show Fullscreen 18 02 apartment building luxembourg ap simon menges hires 07 Source: Simon Menges

The new apartment building is arranged over seven storeys and accommodates 17 units with a bank on the ground floor. Aiming to provide solar, acoustic and privacy screening between the apartments and street, the external façade is formed out of a stack of collonaded balconies with angled columns, which change proportion as they rise through the building. The building is entered from a courtyard garden, with common areas arranged as daylit vertical promenades around the lift core.

The façades are composed of a simple material palette of limestone, pre-cast concrete and anodised aluminium windows and balustrades.

Andrew Phillips’ masterplan was inspired by overlapping activity characterised by older European town centres. It integrates housing into an urban massing of four courtyard blocks, connecting to Cloche d’Or through a set of defined spaces – including a new square, pedestrianised walkways and courtyards.

Show Fullscreen Plate 2 bm Source: Andrew Phillips Masterplan

Each block consists of between eight to ten individual apartment buildings, forming terraces which surround a shared garden. The buildings sit high on the site, aligned with new boulevards, presenting a defined urban edge overlooking the Drosbach flood plain.

The building concept designs have been shared between five architects – two international and three local practices.

Show Fullscreen 18 02 apartment building luxembourg ap typical floor plan Source: Andrew Phillips Typical floor plan

Project data

Start on site 2015

Completion date December 2018

Gross internal floor area 1,422m²

Gross (internal + external) floor area 1,700m²

Construction cost €2.5 million

Construction cost per m² €1,211

Architect Andrew Phillips (AP)

Executive architect Schemel Wirtz, Luxembourg

Client Grossfeld Development

Structural engineer ICB, Luxembourg

M&E consultant Cortex, Luxembourg

Landscape consultant AP with Diao Rakitine

Main contractor CBL