Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands completes towers using ‘jump factory’ construction method

The Victory Plaza build to rent development, comprised of two 26 and 29-storey towers, is sited on the former London 2012 Athletes’ Village

The 482-home build for rent development consists of nine-storey podium buildings designed using heavy masonry construction and punched openings. The two towers rise above with façades composed of glazing and bronze-ribbed panels framed in a precast stone grid.

Together with contractor MACE, Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands developed an innovative construction method involving major prefabrication and a vertically rising four-level ‘jump factory’ able to complete a storey in under 55 hours, in order to save time and minimise disruption.

Amenity spaces include residential roof gardens on the podiums and a large roof garden facing on to the main road, as well as balconies and winter gardens.

At ground-floor level, aside from large entrance lobbies, shops and restaurants provide active frontages around the plot, with large overhanging canopies in precast concrete creating shelter from wind and rain.

The scheme is the first phase of an LDS masterplan for Qatari Diar/Delancey to develop 2,000 privately rented apartments.

89a0701 copyrightpaulriddle

Architect’s view The greatest challenge with the project was to create a building that acted as a suitable backdrop to Victory Park. The towers certainly create a powerful sense of place and point of arrival in Victory Plaza, but we have anchored them to the site with robust, nine-storey podium buildings built from hand-laid brick. The towers are further integrated with public space between the building clusters, residential roof gardens on the podiums and the roof garden facing the main road. Because the buildings are for private rental, they have to be flexible to accommodate changing living patterns, so have identical cores and floorplates, with ‘plug and play’ fittings that rationalise maintenance and replacement, which means the flats can be rented speedily and can change use or tenure over time. To improve quality and reduce delivery times and disruption to existing residents, we worked with MACE to come up with the ‘jump factory’ method of construction that involved significant prefabrication, which completed every storey within an incredible 55 hours.

Show Fullscreen Lds vp gf plan 1 1000 anno on

Client’s view Having completed two buildings in the London 2012 Athletes’ Village, we appointed Lifschutz Davidson Sandilands to undertake a review of the East Village masterplan, focused on the five undeveloped plots. This next phase, comprising a further 2,000 apartments, shops and leisure facilities, was to ensure the area’s legacy and transformation from the Olympic Games to an established London neighbourhood of 5,000 homes. Our commitment that our homes be for the private rented sector meant the long-term stewardship of the area was critical to the success of the development. We worked closely with LDS to define a suitable typology for this emerging sector, increasing apartment sizes in response to sharers and families looking for spacious, long-term homes and prioritising designs that supported ongoing maintenance. Seven years later the first plot, Victory Plaza, is complete and the architect’s commitment to quality materials and innovative, off-site construction has delivered two elegant and efficient towers with podiums that establish the emerging context of this new neighbourhood. Peter Holroyd, construction director, Delancey

Show Fullscreen Lds vp detail 1 20 anno on