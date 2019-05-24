Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

FIRST LOOK

KPF completes Covent Garden mixed-use scheme

24 May, 2019 By

Kpf floral court timothy soar18

Source: Timothy Soar

1/29

Hide caption

  • Kpf floral court timothy soar18

    Source: Timothy Soar

  • 02 kpf floral court site aerial

    Aerial of site

    Source:KPF

  • Kpf floral court philip durrant4

    Source: Philip Durrant

  • Kpf covent garden tim soar1

    Source: Timothy Soar

  • Kpf covent garden tim soar0

    Source: Timothy Soar

  • Kpf floral court timothy soar13

    Source: Timothy Soar

  • Kpf floral court will pryce38

    Source: Will Pryce

  • Kpf covent garden will pryce0

    Source: Will Pryce

  • 05 kpf floral court(c)philip durrant

    Source:Philip Durrant

  • Kpf floral court will pryce39

    Source: Will Pryce

  • Kpf floral court timothy soar09

    Source: Timothy Soar

  • Kpf floral court timothy soar15

    Source: Timothy Soar

  • Kpf covent garden will pryce1

    Source: Will Pryce

  • Kpf floral court philip durrant7

    Source: Philip Durrant

  • Kpf floral court paul craig9

    Source: Paul Craig

  • Kpf floral court paul craig0

    Source: Paul Craig

  • Kpf floral court philip durrant3 (1)

    Source: Philip Durrant

  • Kpf floral court philip durrant0

    Source: Philip Durrant

  • Kpf floral court paul craig33

    Source: Paul Craig

  • Kpf floral court philip durrant3

    Source: Philip Durrant

  • Kpf floral court will pryce37

    Source: Will Pryce

  • Kpf floral court location plan

    Location plan

  • Kpf floral court ground floor plan

    Ground floor plan

    Source:KPF

  • Kpf floral court typical floor plan

    Typical floor plan

    Source:KPF

  • Kpf floral court long section

    Long section

    Source:KPF

  • Kpf floral court cross section

    Cross section

    Source:KPF

  • Kpf floral court elevation

    Floral Court elevation

    Source:KPF

  • 11 kpf floral street sketch(c)kpf

    Floral Street sketch

    Source:KPF

  • Sketch website

    Overview sketch

    Source: KPF

  • Comment

The complex is a mix of both reworked and new buildings, centred around a courtyard

Floral Court combines retail and leisure space with 45 apartments arranged in a mix of contemporary and historic buildings – providing visitors and businesses with more coherent pedestrian connections. 

Floral Court was developed after Capital & Counties Properties (Capco) acquired the Covent Garden Estate in 2006. At that point, Floral Street was dominated by a bulky 1980s office that was judged to sit uncomfortably within its conservation area setting, offering limited connections to surrounding streets. So Capco and KPF worked together on an analysis of the area, looking at enhancing placemaking as part of a wider masterplan, before this scheme was developed. 

The new building that KPF designed to replace the office block is intended to pick up on traditional architectural elements in the area, using façades of handmade brick and steel-framed windows. These are most noticeable where Floral Street turns a corner, with the façade composed of a tall stack of box-like bay windows, completing the long view from James Street.

Kpf floral court timothy soar18

At the centre of the scheme is a courtyard – formerly an inaccessible service yard – where the architect has raised the level to form a new public space halfway between King Street and Floral Street, with access to both. This is filled with mature trees and planters, while above the balconies, terraces and rooftop gardens of the surrounding apartments form step-backs and recesses.  

The new-build apartments are accessed from Floral Street via an entrance building that reuses the listed former boardroom of the Westminster Fire Office, which has been fully restored. Part of the scheme has also reintroduced residential use to the upper storeys of the Grade II-listed Georgian terrace on King Street. 

Beneath the entire complex of new and old buildings is a unified basement housing a central plant and service area for the homes, shops and restaurants. 

Kpf floral court paul craig9

Architect’s view

Floral Court is an assemblage of old and new, a contemporary layer woven into the historic fabric. Our intention was for Floral Court to serve as a sustainable model for regeneration in a conservation area.

We considered the site as a whole, explored opportunities to enhance this particular block and investigated how these interventions would in turn affect the wider area. We looked at every level, from the small scale, such as the restoration of a heraldic crest, to the creation of an entirely new public space.

The courtyard is both a new pedestrian route through the city and a refuge from the busyness of Covent Garden’s main thoroughfares. We analysed historic passages in the district to set the human scale of the entrances to this space.

At KPF we’re proud of the work we’ve done with Capco in Covent Garden to transform the area and, with our office located just around the corner, we enjoy the improvements on a daily basis.

Brian Girard, design principal, KPF

Kpf floral court ground floor plan

Kpf floral court ground floor plan

Project data

Start on site December 2014
Completion July 2018
Gross internal floor area 7,855m² 
Form of contract Design & Build
Construction cost Undisclosed
Architect Kohn Pedersen Fox Associates 
Client Capital & Counties Properties (Capco)
Main contractor Sir Robert McAlpine 
QS Arcadis 
M&E Hoare Lea
Heritage consultant Donald Insall Associates
Structural engineer Waterman Group
Façade engineer Eckersley O’Callaghan
Project manager GVA Second London Wall
Public realm Publica
Townscape consultant Miller Hare
Transport consultant WSP
Planning consultant Gerald Eve

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

ARCHITECTURE JOBS BY EMAIL

Do you want the latest jobs emailed to you?
Sign up for job alerts.

AJ Jobs