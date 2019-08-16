Kentish rectory-turned-house extended and refurbished by Minifie Architects

The client purchased the property – a detached rectory dating from the 1870s – in 2012 and later commissioned London-based Minifie Architects to undertake a significant refurbishment.

The house, which sits in two acres of land, is located in the village of Newenden in Kent, within the Newenden Conservation Area, also designated as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

The rectory was originally built with the two main rooms orientated to the south side. The building was completed with smaller servant’s quarters on the north, hence the need for adaptation by the client, a young family.

In addition to improving the condition of the existing house, the design team worked to enhance the house’s stability, energy use and environmental efficiency.

The extension more than doubles the home’s floor plan with a ’reflected’ contemporary interpretation of the existing rectory. The architect added two bedrooms, taking the count up to five in total, as well as increasing the living space to suit the needs of a family. A new garage block was added to provide living accommodation, parking spaces and cycle storage.

A glazed link between the existing house and new extension houses the main staircase with views from north to south.

Architect’s view The Old Rectory has been a fantastic project to work on within the practice, with an understanding and hands-on client. It was an honour to deliver this hugely rewarding project over the course of three years. It had its challenges, given the unique location and juxtaposition between a historic building and contemporary design, but the overall result is a credit to team involved. Ben Minifie, director, Minifie Architects

Client’s view After a nine-year property search, we finally found our dream period property with the most amazing gardens and views, ripe for updating and redevelopment. Working with the team from Minifie Architects made the whole project a breeze, and their ideas and inspiration to bring the Old Rectory back to life and up to date for modern-day living were truly outstanding.

Project data

Start on site 2015

Gross internal floor area 270m²

Form of contract Design & Build

Construction cost Undisclosed

Architect Minifie Architects

Client Private

Structural engineer NWSmith Associates

M&E consultant Millennium Designs

Landscape consultant Minifie Architects

CDM coordinator EEC

Approved building inspector BBS

Main contractor EE Construction

CAD software used AutoCAD

