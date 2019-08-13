Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

FIRST LOOK

John McAslan + Partners completes academic hub and sports pavilion at west London school

13 August, 2019 By

Ngut 1408 newbuildingstpauls0013

Garden Building

Source:Nick Guttridge

1/22

Hide caption

  • Ngut 1408 newbuildingstpauls0013

    Garden Building

    Source:Nick Guttridge

  • Spgs garden building

    Garden Building

    Source:Nick Guttridge

  • Spgs garden building, main stairway

    Garden Building

    Source:Nick Guttridge

  • Spgs garden building, main stairway 2

    Garden Building

    Source:Nick Guttridge

  • Spgs garden building, facade detail

    Garden Building

    Source:Nick Guttridge

  • Spgs garden building, interior view

    Garden Building

    Source:Nick Guttridge

  • Spgs sp

    Sports Pavilion

    Source:Nick Guttridge

  • Sp street facade

    Sports Pavilion

    Source:Nick Guttridge

  • Sp facade detail

    Sports Pavilion

    Source:Nick Guttridge

  • Sp facade detail 2

    Sports Pavilion

    Source:Nick Guttridge

  • Sp studio space

    Sports Pavilion

    Source:Nick Guttridge

  • St pauls context plan

    Location plan for St Paul's Girls' School

    Source:John McAslan + Partners

  • Site plan 1 1000

    Garden Building site plan

    Source:John McAslan + Partners

  • Ground floor plan

    Garden Building ground floor plan

    Source:John McAslan + Partners

  • 1st floor plan

    Garden Building first floor plan

    Source:Nick Guttridge

  • Section aa

    Garden Building section east-west

    Source:John McAslan + Partners

  • Section cc

    Garden Building section north-south

    Source:John McAslan + Partners

  • Site plan 1 1000

    Sports pavilion site plan

    Source:John McAslan + Partners

  • Ground floor plan

    Sports Pavilion ground floor plan

    Source:John McAslan + Partners

  • First floor plan

    Sports Pavilion first floor plan

    Source:John McAslan + Partners

  • Section b b

    Sports pavilion section east-west

    Source:John McAslan + Partners

  • Section a a

    Sports Pavilion section north-south

    Source:John McAslan + Partners

  • Comment

The two new buildings are the first completed elements in the school’s campus masterplan developed by the practice

John McAslan + Partners has completed a new Senior School hub, accommodating the history and geography departments, as well as a sports pavilion for St Paul’s Girls’ School in west London.

The 1,390m² hub (known as the Garden Building) is positioned against a listed wall in the south-west corner plot of the school’s constrained urban campus, maximising a quad-like space to which it is orientated to the north.

Spgs garden building, main stairway

Spgs garden building, main stairway

Garden Building

The 650m² sports pavilion meanwhile is constructed of a varied stock brick with timber curtain walling, with sedum roofs at lower level and PV-covered upper roofs. The pavilion provides enhanced sports facilities, including an additional activities hall, flexible space, changing facilities and a maintenance building.

The practice was appointed four years ago to create a campus masterplan for the independent girls school, intended to identify current and future development opportunities for its Brook Green site. The school is predominantly housed in a Grade II-listed building designed by the Arts and Crafts architect Gerard Horsley in 1904. This accommodation had been extended organically over the years, and the aim of the masterplan has been to create a cohesive campus that works with the existing architecture and clarifies the site’s complexities. 

Subsequent elements will include a reconfigured forum building and link space, providing central staff areas, meeting rooms and offices. In addition, the DT block will be reworked to create a new lower-ground level. 

Sp street facade

Sp street facade

Sports Pavilion

 

Architect’s view

A key aim for the masterplan has been to ensure that future developments complement and enhance the historic site, provide technology-rich learning environments and create greater space for reflection and relaxation. The Garden Building was positioned in the corner plot of a constrained urban site and against a listed wall. Therefore our response drew heavily on the surrounding architectural context, and was informed by the challenge of finding additional area within a tight school site. The new Sports Pavilion provides enhanced sports facilities on the playing field site, including an additional activities hall, flexible space, changing facilities and a maintenance building.

Georgina Ward, associate, John McAslan + Partners

Ground floor plan

Ground floor plan

Garden Building ground floor plan

Project data

Start on site Summer 2016
Completion April 2018
Gross internal floor area 1,390m² 
Gross (internal + external) floor area 2,100m²
Form of contract Traditional
Construction cost £6.7 million
Construction cost per m2 £5,036
Architect John McAslan + Partners
Client St Paul’s Girls’ School
Structural engineer Alan Baxter Associates
M&E consultant Atelier 10
QS MHBC
Landscape consultant Robert Myers Associates
Acoustic consultant Scotch Partners
Project manager MHBC
CDM coordinator MHBC
Main contractor 8build
CAD software used MicroStation
Annual CO2 emissions 41.62kWh/m²

Ground floor plan

Ground floor plan

Sports Pavilion ground floor plan

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

AJ Jobs