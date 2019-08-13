John McAslan + Partners completes academic hub and sports pavilion at west London school

The two new buildings are the first completed elements in the school’s campus masterplan developed by the practice

John McAslan + Partners has completed a new Senior School hub, accommodating the history and geography departments, as well as a sports pavilion for St Paul’s Girls’ School in west London.

The 1,390m² hub (known as the Garden Building) is positioned against a listed wall in the south-west corner plot of the school’s constrained urban campus, maximising a quad-like space to which it is orientated to the north.

Garden Building





The 650m² sports pavilion meanwhile is constructed of a varied stock brick with timber curtain walling, with sedum roofs at lower level and PV-covered upper roofs. The pavilion provides enhanced sports facilities, including an additional activities hall, flexible space, changing facilities and a maintenance building.

The practice was appointed four years ago to create a campus masterplan for the independent girls school, intended to identify current and future development opportunities for its Brook Green site. The school is predominantly housed in a Grade II-listed building designed by the Arts and Crafts architect Gerard Horsley in 1904. This accommodation had been extended organically over the years, and the aim of the masterplan has been to create a cohesive campus that works with the existing architecture and clarifies the site’s complexities.

Subsequent elements will include a reconfigured forum building and link space, providing central staff areas, meeting rooms and offices. In addition, the DT block will be reworked to create a new lower-ground level.

Sports Pavilion

Architect’s view A key aim for the masterplan has been to ensure that future developments complement and enhance the historic site, provide technology-rich learning environments and create greater space for reflection and relaxation. The Garden Building was positioned in the corner plot of a constrained urban site and against a listed wall. Therefore our response drew heavily on the surrounding architectural context, and was informed by the challenge of finding additional area within a tight school site. The new Sports Pavilion provides enhanced sports facilities on the playing field site, including an additional activities hall, flexible space, changing facilities and a maintenance building. Georgina Ward, associate, John McAslan + Partners

Garden Building ground floor plan





Project data Start on site Summer 2016

Completion April 2018

Gross internal floor area 1,390m²

Gross (internal + external) floor area 2,100m²

Form of contract Traditional

Construction cost £6.7 million

Construction cost per m2 £5,036

Architect John McAslan + Partners

Client St Paul’s Girls’ School

Structural engineer Alan Baxter Associates

M&E consultant Atelier 10

QS MHBC

Landscape consultant Robert Myers Associates

Acoustic consultant Scotch Partners

Project manager MHBC

CDM coordinator MHBC

Main contractor 8build

CAD software used MicroStation

Annual CO 2 emissions 41.62kWh/m²