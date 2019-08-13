John McAslan + Partners completes academic hub and sports pavilion at west London school

The two new buildings are the first completed elements in the school’s campus masterplan developed by the practice
John McAslan + Partners has completed a new Senior School hub, accommodating the history and geography departments, as well as a sports pavilion for St Paul’s Girls’ School in west London.
The 1,390m² hub (known as the Garden Building) is positioned against a listed wall in the south-west corner plot of the school’s constrained urban campus, maximising a quad-like space to which it is orientated to the north.
Spgs garden building, main stairway
The 650m² sports pavilion meanwhile is constructed of a varied stock brick with timber curtain walling, with sedum roofs at lower level and PV-covered upper roofs. The pavilion provides enhanced sports facilities, including an additional activities hall, flexible space, changing facilities and a maintenance building.
The practice was appointed four years ago to create a campus masterplan for the independent girls school, intended to identify current and future development opportunities for its Brook Green site. The school is predominantly housed in a Grade II-listed building designed by the Arts and Crafts architect Gerard Horsley in 1904. This accommodation had been extended organically over the years, and the aim of the masterplan has been to create a cohesive campus that works with the existing architecture and clarifies the site’s complexities.
Subsequent elements will include a reconfigured forum building and link space, providing central staff areas, meeting rooms and offices. In addition, the DT block will be reworked to create a new lower-ground level.
Sp street facade
Architect’s view
A key aim for the masterplan has been to ensure that future developments complement and enhance the historic site, provide technology-rich learning environments and create greater space for reflection and relaxation. The Garden Building was positioned in the corner plot of a constrained urban site and against a listed wall. Therefore our response drew heavily on the surrounding architectural context, and was informed by the challenge of finding additional area within a tight school site. The new Sports Pavilion provides enhanced sports facilities on the playing field site, including an additional activities hall, flexible space, changing facilities and a maintenance building.
Georgina Ward, associate, John McAslan + Partners
Ground floor plan
Project data
Start on site Summer 2016
Completion April 2018
Gross internal floor area 1,390m²
Gross (internal + external) floor area 2,100m²
Form of contract Traditional
Construction cost £6.7 million
Construction cost per m2 £5,036
Architect John McAslan + Partners
Client St Paul’s Girls’ School
Structural engineer Alan Baxter Associates
M&E consultant Atelier 10
QS MHBC
Landscape consultant Robert Myers Associates
Acoustic consultant Scotch Partners
Project manager MHBC
CDM coordinator MHBC
Main contractor 8build
CAD software used MicroStation
Annual CO2 emissions 41.62kWh/m²
Ground floor plan
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.