Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

Invisible Studio’s student-build workshop creates six timber structures

30 July, 2018 By

Sitw18 jimstephenson 4 webres

Source:Jim Stephenson

1/28

Hide caption

  • Sitw18 jimstephenson 4 webres

    Source:Jim Stephenson

  • Sitw18 jimstephenson 14 webres

    Source:Jim Stephenson

  • Sitw18 jimstephenson 18 webres

    Source:Jim Stephenson

  • Sitw18 jimstephenson 22 webres

    Source:Jim Stephenson

  • Sitw18 jimstephenson 65 webres

    Source:Jim Stephenson

  • Sitw18 jimstephenson 67 webres

    Source:Jim Stephenson

  • Sitw18 jimstephenson 52 webres

    Source:Jim Stephenson

  • Sitw18 jimstephenson 32 webres

    Source:Jim Stephenson

  • Img 0581 copy
  • Sitw18 jimstephenson 35 webres

    Source:Jim Stephenson

  • Sitw18 jimstephenson 79 webres

    Source:Jim Stephenson

  • Sitw18 jimstephenson 83 webres

    Source:Jim Stephenson

  • Sitw18 jimstephenson 87 webres

    Source:Jim Stephenson

  • Sitw18 jimstephenson 88 webres

    Source:Jim Stephenson

  • Sitw18 jimstephenson 91 webres

    Source:Jim Stephenson

  • Sitw18 jimstephenson 94 webres

    Source:Jim Stephenson

  • Sitw18 jimstephenson 99 webres

    Source:Jim Stephenson

  • Sitw18 jimstephenson 108 webres

    Source:Jim Stephenson

  • Sitw18 jimstephenson 118 webres

    Source:Jim Stephenson

  • Sitw18 jimstephenson 122 webres

    Source:Jim Stephenson

  • Sitw18 jimstephenson 123 webres

    Source:Jim Stephenson

  • Sitw18 jimstephenson 124 webres

    Source:Jim Stephenson

  • Sitw18 jimstephenson 127 webres

    Source:Jim Stephenson

  • Sitw18 jimstephenson 131 webres

    Source:Jim Stephenson

  • Sitw18 jimstephenson 133 webres

    Source:Jim Stephenson

  • Sitw18 jimstephenson 134 webres

    Source:Jim Stephenson

  • Sitw18 jimstephenson 138 webres

    Source:Jim Stephenson

  • E7f2fb0f 0015 458c a863 46a8bc97098e

    Source:Jim Stephenson

Studio in the Woods saw 60 students create the structures over three days in Worcestershire. Photography and film by Jim Stephenson

The annual workshop is designed to test ideas through making at 1:1, and the studio was hosted by the Wyre Community Land Trust at Ruskin Land. The focus this year was to explore future uses for the timber of the Wyre Forest.

The six structures included an 18m cantilevered Belfast oak truss; a series of musical ‘instruments’ playing woodland sounds through a giant timber speaker and a ‘nest’ from waste timber from the forest floor. There were also structures designed to map shadows in the forest, as an enclosure to encourage biodiversity and as a ‘room for a tree’, constructed from curved timber with no commercial value. 


Studio in the Woods is an ongoing education and research project that was first established in 2005 by Piers Taylor of Invisible Studio, and is organised with Kate Darby of Kate Darby Architects, Meredith Bowles of Mole Architects and Gianni Botsford of Gianni Botsford Architects. It is part of the Global Free Unit Network, which has a number of ‘classrooms’ globally where learning can take place outside of the framework of conventional academic institutions, and with power handed back to the participating students. 

Sitw18 jimstephenson 22 webres

Sitw18 jimstephenson 22 webres

Workshop leaders this year came from a roll-call of practices and organisations, which included Erect Architecture; Studio Weave; Lee Ivett; Architecture00; the Architectural Association; Lina Gotmeh Architecture; Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios; Feilden Fowles; Grymsdyke Farm; the Bartlett; Cullinan Studio; Carpenter Oak; Berman Studio; Price and Myers; Momentum and the University of Reading.

Visiting critics included Niall McLaughlin, Robert Mull, Peter Clegg and Ted Cullinan. 

’We now have a legacy of amazing structures’, said Tim Selman of Wyre Forest Community Land Trust, ’a lasting physical reminder that points a way to using our timber in interesting and inventive ways.’

 

Tags

Comment

Related videos

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs