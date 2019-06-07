Industrial-inspired ‘beach shack’ designed by Bryden Wood and Grimshaw completes in Florida

The 900m² house has a retractable hydraulic-powered staircase which lifts up to create an open plan living/dining space

Initially developed with Nicholas Grimshaw, the house in Ponte Verde Beach, Florida, is inspired by both its tropical location and a hi-tech industrial design aesthetic.

The linear house comprises two symmetrical wings that extend from a central foyer and entrance. The western, street-facing façade is built as a separate layer from the main house using large precast concrete panels perforated by a pattern of portholes. The façade acts as solar shading, while generating transitioning temperature and lighting conditions, with the zone between accommodating a semi-interior garden.

The glazed eastern façade has composite aluminium-oak sliding doors and window panels that open up to the beach. Sliding Alaskan yellow cedar panels control light levels – the timber left untreated to allow natural weathering over time. The control of direct sunlight and reduction in solar heat gain on all façades, combined with integrated PV panels, is designed for energy efficiency.

The interior has been laid out around an open foyer linking the kitchen, living room and library as a continuous space.

At the centre of the scheme is a retractable hydraulic-powered staircase and three stainless steel, glass and timber platforms, constructed by a team which included nautical engineers and fabricators. Operated by two hydraulic cylinders built into the platform, the central stair can be lifted to free up the dining and living spaces and serves a rooftop platform with panoramic ocean views. The house’s structure has been designed to withstand hurricane winds of over 140mph.

Architect’s statement A British practice working in Florida with American contractors and designers for a German client, and a structural engineer based in Hawaii, presented a logistical challenge at first but one that was overcome with collaboration from all parties and passion for the project. Beach Shack is a beautiful building filled with fantastic set pieces of architecture and an appreciation of its incredible setting. Paul O’Neill, director, Bryden Wood

Project data

Start on site June 2016

Completion September 2018

Gross internal floor area 900m²

Gross (internal + external) floor area 3,700m²

Construction cost Confidential

Architect Bryden Wood with Nicholas Grimshaw and Thomas J Mnich

Executive architect Bryden Wood

Client Private

Structural engineer Chris C Kathe

M&E consultant CPH

QS Viaduct Advisors

Interior designer KMH

Landscape consultant Ben Dinkins

Project manager Bryden Wood

Approved building inspector St Johns County, Florida

Main contractor Carlton Construction

CAD software used Revit

