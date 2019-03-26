HUT Architecture completes office retrofit in Clerkenwell

Haywards Place draws upon the ‘bottle green’ original colour scheme of the 18th-century building as a key feature of the fit-out
HÛT Architecture’s interior fit-out of Haywards Place takes inspiration from Clerkenwell’s industrial heritage. The project consists of the modernisation of a four-storey office building, including a new rooftop pavilion creating extra floor space, as well as providing additional features to the exterior.
During early phases of construction, original green banding around the internal walls was discovered. HÛT Architecture decided to use this in its colour palette, as well as for wayfinding and finishes to the interior.
Architect’s view
We were asked to upgrade a tired looking industrial warehouse-style building in the heart of the Clerkenwell Green Conservation Area. Although the building was in need of a wholesale refurbishment, the existing features and character of the spaces were worth restoring, therefore retaining this charm became a springboard for the design concept.
During the initial strip-out, we discovered an original green banding around the internal walls. We decided to celebrate this and use it as a key feature for the new colour scheme to draw a connection to the building’s past. With Clerkenwell Green being a stone’s throw away and with the building’s former use as wine vaults and a gin distillery, it was decided that bottle green would be a connection to the building’s identity.
As such, the historic industrial quality of the building has been protected and new details were brought in, such as signage, windows, lighting and joinery, resulting in an industrial but refined palette. The crisp zinc extension on the roof gives the building a modern upgrade, creating polarity and harmony between old and new.
Alex Arundel, architect, HÛT Architecture
Client’s view
We are delighted with how the project has turned out. The architect’s design and quality workmanship throughout have added a lot of character to an already stunning building. This is evidenced by how well it has performed since completing in November.
We are particularly fond of the ’Clerkenwell Green’ palette which defines the scheme, as seen on the external brick, core areas and WC facilities.
Andreas D Kaimakamis, director, Pencross Assets
Project data
Start on site January 2018
Completion December 2018
Gross internal floor area 1,220m²
Form of contract Traditional
Construction cost £2.1 million
Construction cost per m² £1,720
Architect HÛT Architecture
Client Pencross Assets Limited c/o Atlas
Structural engineer Elstead Engineering
M&E consultant GFM-UNEMEC
QS Stature London
CDM coordinator David M Eagle
Approved building inspector Stroma
Main contractor Square Metre
CAD software used Revit
