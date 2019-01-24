Unsupported browser

Hurley and Hughes’ Kentish house draws on agricultural vernacular

24 January, 2019 By

Source:Rachel Hurley

    Site plan

    Source:Hurley and Hughes

  Site axonometric

    Site axonometric

    Source:Hurley and Hughes

  Structural axonometric

    Structural axonometric

    Source:Hurley and Hughes

  Ground floor plan

    Ground floor plan

    Source:Hurley and Hughes

  First floor plan

    First floor plan

    Source:Hurley and Hughes

  Long section

    Long section

    Source:Hurley and Hughes

  Detail section

    Detail section

    Source:Hurley and Hughes

The new-build dwelling in Kent, which has been entered in AJ Small Projects 2019, was built for £140,000 

Hurley and Hughes Architects’ house replaces and sits within the compact footprint of a former stable, due to being built in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. Its design seeks to retain the agricultural character of the former building while creating a light, flexible home, capturing far-reaching views over the High Weald, framed by a crescent of oak trees. 

Architect’s view

Accommodation is spread over two floors with the upper level set in from the external walls, creating a tall circulation route around the perimeter, which opens into a double-height living room with a dramatic first floor cantilever. Designed in collaboration with Akera Engineers, it projects into the void and gradually reveals views of the landscape to the north. Private spaces are contained within a lower, ceilinged central zone, with a bedroom and study at first floor accessed by a generously proportioned oak stair at the centre of the plan.

The building form and selected materials were designed to sit quietly within its agricultural setting and reflect the character of vernacular livestock shelters in the wider area. As such, original clay roof tiles were reused, while narrow vertical cedar boards with horizontal breaks, which will grey over time, were selected to reflect the corrugated cladding on the surrounding agricultural buildings. A projecting bay south of the plan lights the primary circulation route, while also providing an oak-lined window seat framing a striking view of the adjacent Oast House.

Careful interior planning ensured only a small increase to the volume of the existing shelter, minimising the visual impact on the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, while the simplicity of the layout and robust detailing enabled the 85m² building and landscape to be delivered to a modest budget.

Project data

Start on site Sep 2016
Completion April 2018
Total cost £140,000
Procurement Minor Works Building Contract with contractor’s design
Architect Hurley and Hughes Architects
Client Private
Structural engineer Akera Engineers
Main contractor THP Carpentry

AJ Small Projects

The AJ Small Projects Awards celebrate completed projects with a contract value of £250,000 and under. The much-loved fixture of the architectural calendar has been sponsored for the eighth year by Marley.

Click here to view a selection of over 130 projects already entered into the 2019 awards. You can submit entries until the extended deadline of 1 February 2019. Good luck!

