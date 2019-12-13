House in Surrey by Tigg + Coll features soaring ‘diagrid’ timber canopy roof

The 240m² family home has been designed to accommodate two children with complex needs

The ‘House for Theo & Oskar’ in Box Hill, Surrey has been designed to accommodate two children who have a severe condition meaning that their needs will change significantly over time. Tigg + Coll Architects was given the brief to remodel the family’s small cottage to cater to the children’s developing needs, considering their reducing mobility, now and in the future.

The design adds an extension to the house that creates new bedrooms and living spaces, and an accessible main entrance.

The scheme features a statement free-spanning ‘diagrid’ timber roof which was developed closely with the structural engineer, Engenuiti. The roof structure is cantilevered off precast concrete sandwich panels – a system usually used in high-rise and multi-unit construction. Selecting visible joists allows for flexibility within the extension, so that the structure can support additional weight at any point if needed and adapt for future medical support.

The existing bungalow has been made barrier-free with spacious rooms that give expansive views over the garden. Large-scale sliding glazing opens up, linking the inside with the rear garden.

Sliding screens internally break down the spaces and make them more adaptable, while the roof creates a continuous timber canopy over the internal spaces and external terrace.

The main contractor, Ballymore, engaged with the project at an early stage and donated services, time and materials along with other consultants and suppliers.

Tigg + Coll Architects won the project commission through competition and received planning permission for the accessible family home in May 2017. The competition, which was open to architects and designers under 40, sought designs for a ‘light, spacious and barrier-free home’ for the clients’ two sons.

Architect’s view What has been a very exciting and innovative design process to date has really been enhanced by the input of Ballymore and its project management and procurement team. It has allowed us to explore a combination of prefabricated and bespoke design solutions that will deliver some amazing spaces for Theo, Oskar and the family as a whole to use and enjoy. David Tigg, director, Tigg + Coll Architects

Client’s view Tigg + Coll’s final design really captures what we were after: intelligence, creativity and practicality coming together perfectly to create the very best home for Theo and Oskar, to meet all of their needs, present and future. To have Ballymore on board also, to make this design a reality, is life-changing and life-affirming in the truest sense: this home, designed and built for Theo and Oskar, will make a deep and lasting impact on the quality of their lives. It will enable them, not disable them further. Nick Taussig, client and homeowner

Ground floor plan





Project data

Start on site September 2017

Completion May 2019

Gross internal floor area 240m²

Gross (internal + external) floor area 900m²

Form of contract or procurement route Traditional

Construction cost approx. £60,000

Architect Tigg + Coll Architects

Client Nick and Klara Taussig

Structural engineer Engenuiti

M&E consultant Cilantro MEP Engineering

Landscape consultant Studio Huw

Project manager Ballymore

Approved building inspector Quadrant Building Control

Main contractor Ballymore

Specialist joinery Crofton Interiors

CAD software used Vectorworks, Rhino