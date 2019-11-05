Hayhurst & Co creates RIBA learning centre out of recycled materials

The 320m² room features inbuilt display cabinets and furniture made out of recycled yoghurt pots and bamboo
Hayhurst & Co’s Clore Learning Centre at the RIBA’s Grade II*-listed 66 Portland Place HQ includes a dedicated studio, study room, terrace and interactive display area. Located on the fourth floor of the building, the new spaces offer a creative setting for hosting a range of activities.
Taking reference from Portland Place’s original architect George Grey Wornum, the Clore Learning Centre’s design is centred around the perception of architecture.
The room’s interactive fit out of display cabinets, drawers and box stools is made from recycled yoghurt pots and bamboo.
The Clore Learning Centre at the RIBA is managed by the RIBA Learning Team and was funded by the Clore Duffield Foundation.
Hayhurst & Co was selected for the project in September 2017 following a two-stage design competition led by RIBA Competitions.
Project data
Start on site August 2018
Completion February 2019
Gross internal floor area 320m²
Form of contract JCT Intermediate Building Contract with Contractor’s Design
Construction cost Undisclosed
Architect Hayhurst & Co
Client The Royal Institute of British Architects
Structural engineer Price & Myers
M&E consultant Max Fordham
QS Moulton Taggart
Heritage consultant Richard Griffiths Architects
CDM co-ordinator Goddard Consulting
Approved building inspector London Building Control
Lighting consultant Jack Wates and Satu Streatfield
Main contractor Coniston
