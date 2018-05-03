Greenbank Student Village by Sheppard Robson

Employees of the AJ100 practices have voted overwhelmingly to recognise an architect who has helped pioneer the position of women in architecture – and whose spirit of optimism shines through her work, says Ruth Slavid. Portraits by Ben Blossom
The latest AJ travels far and wide to bring you the best new healthcare buildings: Sergison Bates’s care home in Wingene, Belgium; a domestic violence refuge in Tel Aviv by Amos Goldreich; the Dumfries and Galloway Royal Infirmary by NBBJ with Ryder Architecture; and Glenn Howells’ TouchBase Pears building for deafblind charity Sense. PLUS We analyse architecture practices’ gender pay gap data ...