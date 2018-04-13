Gone but not forgotten: pop-ups, installations and pavilions in AJ Small Projects 2018

Here are six small interventions drawn from entries to this year’s AJ Small Projects Awards

With another season of pavilions and pop-ups fast approaching – at Clerkenwell Design Week, the London Festival of Architecture and the Venice Biennale to name a few – here are six of our favourite pavilions, pop-ups and temporary installations from the 2018 AJ Small Projects entries. From art installations to transformations of public space, these sculptural works – most costing £15,000 or less – capture the more ephemeral and playful side to the awards.

You can view the 20 shortlisted projects here, and vote for your favourite to decide which will be the readers’ choice winner. The winner of AJ Small Projects 2018 will be revealed on Wednesday 18 April.

Orientation, Malmö, Sweden, 2016 by Carpenter | Lowings

£7,000

20343 7843 20488 d9e542de2e2f6ebb317b67a7f51c84e9 Source: Peo Olsson

This art project, including a small beehive, was initially designed for Agrikultura – a temporary outdoor exhibition run in Malmö, Sweden in summer 2017.

’The structure is simultaneously a memorial for bees, and a celebration of the sun on which all life depends. The enigmatic triangular monolith in the landscape gives no hint of its interior until visitors are drawn under its shelter, where gaps in the horizontal boards allow viewers to see inside. Enclosed is a darkened space which reflective surfaces on the inside transform into a hexagonal “cell”.’

See more photographs and drawings of this project in the AJ Buildings Library

Universal Play Machine for BEAM Camp New Hampshire, USA, 2016 by Mobile Studio Architects

£15,000

1 7665 19882 e57caf166d6daef7bf2d7c1418d777f2 Source: Emily Wilson

An installation of five giant mechanical flipbooks sited in the forest of New Hampshire USA, all built by 10 to 17-year-old BEAM Campers.

‘Essentially an oversized flipbook, the system scales up the split-flap display technology first used in airports and train-stations across the world. Exaggerating the analogue nature of the technology, Universal Play Machine has the capacity to rotate through a sequence of images, created and powered by campers.’

See more photographs and drawings of this project in the AJ Buildings Library

Tea House, Barbican Centre, London, 2017 by Terunobu Fujimori and Hayatsu Architects

£15,000

18818 7756 18956 cafc7ca41dab04d1f88a2fd6adab22a4 Source: Takeshi Hayatsu

A charred timber tea house designed for the exhibition ‘The Japanese House: Architecture and Life after 1945’.

‘Guests enter the tea house from a hatch in the floor, ducking and squeezing through the opening, emphasising the moment of ingress for a world left behind. The building comes alive with the presence of fire introduced within, allowing for the preparation of tea and tea ceremony to take place. The exterior is clad in vertical stripes of black Yakisugi (an ancient Japanese wood charring technique) and white plaster. The black and white exterior is demure, the large round window framing an illuminated interior scene.’

See more photographs and drawings of this project in the AJ Buildings Library

Capulet’s Orchard, London, 2017 by Tigg + Coll Architects

£10,000

20304 7807 20449 ccd4ef70f62952ddd6b15a35c651381e

A bar pavilion invites playful interaction with the audiences of an engaging community gardens initiative.

’Tigg + Coll was invited to realise its winning entry for Domus Nova’s annual pop-up bar for Shakespeare in the Square’s production of Romeo and Juliet. Capulet’s Orchard places Act 2, Scene 2 of Romeo and Juliet within one of the most iconic and recognised set formats in cultural history – the metaphor for the rift between the Montagues and Capulets is physically embodied in the placement of Romeo in the orchard grounds below, and Juliet on the balcony.’

See more photographs and drawings of this project in the AJ Buildings Library

Park Here and Play: The Redscape Pavilion, Leeds, 2017 by McCloy + Muchemwa

£39,000

20208 7737 20350 efbafcbc340b1208f10c3eeac70b32da Source: McCloy + Muchemwa

This temporary pavilion and transformation of the public realm was designed to facilitate a community arts festival, celebrating the reopening of Leeds Art Gallery in 2017.

‘In homage to the 100th anniversary of Marcel Duchamp’s Fountain, the pavilion aims to flip perceptions about the nature of art, simple everyday objects and public space. Hundreds of stackable road barriers are used to interrupt pedestrian flows through the square; the configuration is maze-like where the visitor can discover courtyards and intimate covered spaces.’

See more photographs and drawings of this project in the AJ Buildings Library



Befriending Kitchen, London, 2017 by Merrett Houmøller Architects

£5,000

20243 7782 20386 5cce0b601257479d46fb96ee592ad8df

A creative and collaborative mobile kitchen for the British Red Cross’s Refugees and Befriending Project.

‘A demountable module that comprises two colourful timber kitchen units and compactable communal tables and benches. Once expanded, the kitchen units mirror one another on opposite ends to enclose the informal dining area. Seating for up to 30 people is provided and a canvas canopy is available to stretch from the unit ends for shade and protection from rain.’

See more photographs and drawings of this project in the AJ Buildings Library