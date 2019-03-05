Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

FIRST LOOK

Glass-panelled Peckham extension completed by Ivo Carew Architects

5 March, 2019 By

The bakehouse ivo carew architects 10

Source:Ivo Carew Architects

1/15

Hide caption

  • The bakehouse ivo carew architects 10

    Source:Ivo Carew Architects

  • The bakehouse ivo carew architects 03

    Source:Ivo Carew Architects

  • The bakehouse ivo carew architects 01

    Source:Ivo Carew Architects

  • The bakehouse ivo carew architects 06

    Source:Ivo Carew Architects

  • The bakehouse ivo carew architects 02

    Source:Ivo Carew Architects

  • The bakehouse ivo carew architects 05

    Source:Ivo Carew Architects

  • The bakehouse ivo carew architects 04

    Source:Ivo Carew Architects

  • The bakehouse ivo carew architects 08

    Source:Ivo Carew Architects

  • The bakehouse ivo carew architects 09

    Source:Ivo Carew Architects

  • The bakehouse ivo carew architects 07

    Source:Ivo Carew Architects

  • 05 location plan ivo carew

    Location plan

    Source:Ivo Carew Architects

  • 01 gf ivo carew

    Ground floor plan

    Source:Ivo Carew Architects

  • 02 1f ivo carew

    First floor plan

    Source:Ivo Carew Architects

  • 03 2f ivo carew

    Second floor plan

    Source:Ivo Carew Architects

  • 04 section ivo carew

    Section

    Source:Ivo Carew Architects

  • Comment

The Bakehouse consists of a new roof and side extension to a house converted from a former bakery in south London

The £208,000 project by Ivo Carew Architects has doubled the internal floor area of the Victorian property. The Bakehouse’s location on a rear interstitial site means the main body of the building is entirely detached, enabling the bedroom at the top of the house to have views on three sides.

In order to save on costs, a timber frame has been used as the structural system on the top floor, which is wrapped in glass panels. The internal wall is clad in Douglas fir, while external walls are plastered. A large stone base element wraps around the interior of the top-floor envelope at the base of the glass panels, allowing greater privacy while unifying the internal spaces.

The bakehouse ivo carew architects 02

The bakehouse ivo carew architects 02

Architect’s view

At the outset, the aim was to work with the historic quality of the existing building. This quality is enhanced by an approach which delves into the world of architectural ambiguity. Traces of the building’s history are left visible and are exploited for their compositional value.

Material choices build upon the London vernacular in a project which is about subtlety and blurring boundaries. New handmade London stock brick is used on the ground-floor extension, blurring the boundary with the adjacent brick buildings, whilst the new roof extension is clad with glass panels to create a backdrop to the brick chimney: a defunct remnant of the bakery. Anodized aluminium windows are inserted into new openings formed in the historic bakery building, whilst a large square frameless window is situated in the yellow brick extension, bringing much needed light into the ground floor area. This hybrid approach contrasts with the restrained material palette employed internally. Douglas fir is used throughout for the joinery and floorboards, whilst a dark limestone is used for the stonework.

The new roof extension is super-insulated, using two layers of insulation behind the double-glazed units. Existing brick walls have also been insulated internally to bring the historic building up to the required level of thermal performance.

Project data

Start on site October 2017
Completion August 2018
Gross internal floor area 104m²
Gross (internal + external) floor area 134m²
Form of contract JCT Minor Works Building Contract (with contractor’s design)
Construction cost £208,000
Construction cost per m² £1,552
Architect Ivo Carew Architects
Client Private
Structural engineer Alan Baxter Partnership
Approved building inspector
Main contractor
CAD software used

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs