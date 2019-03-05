Glass-panelled Peckham extension completed by Ivo Carew Architects

The Bakehouse consists of a new roof and side extension to a house converted from a former bakery in south London

The £208,000 project by Ivo Carew Architects has doubled the internal floor area of the Victorian property. The Bakehouse’s location on a rear interstitial site means the main body of the building is entirely detached, enabling the bedroom at the top of the house to have views on three sides.

In order to save on costs, a timber frame has been used as the structural system on the top floor, which is wrapped in glass panels. The internal wall is clad in Douglas fir, while external walls are plastered. A large stone base element wraps around the interior of the top-floor envelope at the base of the glass panels, allowing greater privacy while unifying the internal spaces.

Architect’s view At the outset, the aim was to work with the historic quality of the existing building. This quality is enhanced by an approach which delves into the world of architectural ambiguity. Traces of the building’s history are left visible and are exploited for their compositional value. Material choices build upon the London vernacular in a project which is about subtlety and blurring boundaries. New handmade London stock brick is used on the ground-floor extension, blurring the boundary with the adjacent brick buildings, whilst the new roof extension is clad with glass panels to create a backdrop to the brick chimney: a defunct remnant of the bakery. Anodized aluminium windows are inserted into new openings formed in the historic bakery building, whilst a large square frameless window is situated in the yellow brick extension, bringing much needed light into the ground floor area. This hybrid approach contrasts with the restrained material palette employed internally. Douglas fir is used throughout for the joinery and floorboards, whilst a dark limestone is used for the stonework. The new roof extension is super-insulated, using two layers of insulation behind the double-glazed units. Existing brick walls have also been insulated internally to bring the historic building up to the required level of thermal performance.

Project data

Start on site October 2017

Completion August 2018

Gross internal floor area 104m²

Gross (internal + external) floor area 134m²

Form of contract JCT Minor Works Building Contract (with contractor’s design)

Construction cost £208,000

Construction cost per m² £1,552

Architect Ivo Carew Architects

Client Private

Structural engineer Alan Baxter Partnership

Approved building inspector

Main contractor

CAD software used