From Works completes white timber loft conversion in Blackheath

Emerging architecture, interior and furniture design practice From Works has reconfigured a south London house and added a 26m² dormer loft conversion
The Sheffield-based practice was appointed by the client, a young family, to renovate their home to give them extra space, including a new master bedroom, en-suite and storage in the converted roof.
The first floor has also been reworked to create three well-proportioned bedrooms for the rest of the family while maximising natural light in landing areas.
Taking inspiration from the materiality of neighbouring properties, the dormer loft conversion references white, horizontal timber weather boarding on its exterior. Internally, the project intends to create a sense of familiarity through the provision of a series of light-filled, simple interiors.
Architect’s view
The house is part of a close community, with neighbouring properties nestled together among greenery accessed only by on foot. It was vital to the project to create a refined design that simply and elegantly elevates the humble dormer conversion. The extension aims to playfully reference the ‘as found’ nature of its surrounding context and seeks to engage sensitively with the ‘familiar’.
Adam Eckworth and Darren Hancock, directors, From Works
Project data
Start on site October 2018
Completion March 2019
Gross internal floor area 26m²
Form of contract Traditional (RIBA Domestic Works Contract)
Construction cost Undisclosed
Designer From Works
Client Private
Structural engineer Foster Structures
Approved building inspector Assent Building Control
