Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

FIRST LOOK

From Works completes white timber loft conversion in Blackheath

5 July, 2019 By

Lawnside 20190424 012

Source: Ben Tynegate

1/13

Hide caption

  • Lawnside 20190424 012

    Source: Ben Tynegate

  • Lawnside 20190424 013

    Source: Ben Tynegate

  • Lawnside 20190424 003

    Source: Ben Tynegate

  • Lawnside 20190424 001

    Source: Ben Tynegate

  • Lawnside 20190424 004

    Source: Ben Tynegate

  • Lawnside 20190424 005

    Source: Ben Tynegate

  • Lawnside 20190424 007

    Source: Ben Tynegate

  • Lawnside 20190424 009

    Source: Ben Tynegate

  • 022 lawnside external 01

    Model view: exterior

    Source: From Works

  • 022 lawnside model desk

    Model view: interior

    Source: From Works

  • 022 lawnside model window

    Model view: interior

    Source: From Works

  • 022 presentation 2f plan

    Second floor plan

    Source: From Works

  • 022 presentation section

    Section

    Source: From Works

  • Comment

Emerging architecture, interior and furniture design practice From Works has reconfigured a south London house and added a 26m² dormer loft conversion 

The Sheffield-based practice was appointed by the client, a young family, to renovate their home to give them extra space, including a new master bedroom, en-suite and storage in the converted roof.

The first floor has also been reworked to create three well-proportioned bedrooms for the rest of the family while maximising natural light in landing areas.

Lawnside 20190424 003

Taking inspiration from the materiality of neighbouring properties, the dormer loft conversion references white, horizontal timber weather boarding on its exterior. Internally, the project intends to create a sense of familiarity through the provision of a series of light-filled, simple interiors.

022 lawnside model window

Architect’s view

The house is part of a close community, with neighbouring properties nestled together among greenery accessed only by on foot. It was vital to the project to create a refined design that simply and elegantly elevates the humble dormer conversion. The extension aims to playfully reference the ‘as found’ nature of its surrounding context and seeks to engage sensitively with the ‘familiar’.

Adam Eckworth and Darren Hancock, directors, From Works

022 presentation 2f plan

Project data

Start on site October 2018
Completion March 2019
Gross internal floor area 26m²
Form of contract Traditional (RIBA Domestic Works Contract)
Construction cost Undisclosed
Designer From Works
Client Private
Structural engineer Foster Structures
Approved building inspector Assent Building Control

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Sign Up for AJ Jobs Alerts

Interview the right candidate on AJ Jobs