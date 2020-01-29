Unsupported browser

FIRST LOOK

Foster + Partners’ Principal Place development in Shoreditch completes

29 January, 2020 By

Source: Nigel Young / Foster + Partners

  2206 fp714517

    Source: Nigel Young / Foster + Partners

  2206 fp714518

    Source: Nigel Young / Foster + Partners

  2206 fp714515

    Source: Nigel Young / Foster + Partners

  2206 fp714516

    Source: Nigel Young / Foster + Partners

  2206 fp699872

    Source: Nigel Young / Foster + Partners

  2206 fp699880

    Source: Nigel Young / Foster + Partners

  2206 fp713926

    Source: Nigel Young / Foster + Partners

  2206 fp713933

    Source: Nigel Young / Foster + Partners

  2206 fp713920

    Source: Nigel Young / Foster + Partners

  2206 fp713909

    Source: Nigel Young / Foster + Partners

  1380 fp639279

    Source: Nigel Young / Foster + Partners

  1380 fp628971

    Source: Nigel Young / Foster + Partners

  1380 fp628978

    Source: Nigel Young / Foster + Partners

  1380 fp639274

    Source: Nigel Young / Foster + Partners

  1380 fp628998

    Source: Nigel Young / Foster + Partners

  1380 fp639283

    Source: Nigel Young / Foster + Partners

  1380 fp640931

    Source: Nigel Young / Foster + Partners

  1380 fp640897

    Source: Nigel Young / Foster + Partners

  1380 fp640894

    Source: Nigel Young / Foster + Partners

  1380 fp641046

    Source: Nigel Young / Foster + Partners

  • 2206 fp668405

    Principal Place site plan showing ground floor of Principal Tower

    Foster + Partners

  • Aj em 2206 fp668404

    Principal Tower: Ground floor plan

    Foster + Partners

  • Aj em 2206 fp668409

    Principal Tower: first floor plan

    Foster + Partners

  • Aj em 2206 fp668403

    Principal Tower: 48th floor plan

    Foster + Partners

  Section through Principal Tower

    Section through Principal Tower

    Foster + Partners

  • 1380 fp713653

    Principal Place Commercial: ground floor and site plan

    Foster + Partners

  • 1380 fp713654

    Principal Place Commercial: level 02 plan

    Foster + Partners

  • 1380 fp713655

    Principal Place Commercial: level 10 plan

    Foster + Partners

  • 1380 fp713657

    Principal Place Commercial: roof level plan

    Foster + Partners

  • 1380 fp713656

    Principal Place Commercial: long section

    Foster + Partners

  • 1380 fp713658

    Principal Place Commercial: short section

    Foster + Partners

Principal Tower, the final piece of the Principal Place mixed-use scheme on the edge of the City of London, has completed

The development comprises a 15-storey office building, currently occupied by Amazon’s London headquarters, alongside the 50-storey Principal Tower, which the AJ covered in 2018 as it neared completion. Six restaurants wrap around the scheme’s base.

The tower, the original plans for which were launched in September 2014, is formed of three slim volumes: with a lower face towards the more residential side of Shoreditch, a taller element facing west reflecting the higher-rise nature of the City, and a central volume rising up between. 

1380 fp640894

Principal Place Commercial by Foster + Partners

The 161.5m-high building offers a variety of apartment sizes, topped by penthouses, with typically eight apartments per floor: four two-bedroom units occupying the main corners of the plan, and four one-bedrooms between. The square floorplate has been extended in the centre of two façades, creating a cruciform plan with eight corners. Each corner forms a curved balcony, allowing all units to be dual aspect, with their bronze exterior detailing softening the tower’s profile. The bedrooms are enclosed by solid cladding panels, with the remainder of the apartments being fully glazed and protected by shading fins.

The main entrance to the office building opens out on to a new plaza. Internally, floorplates contain open-plan workspace, extending in places over 100 metres in length, with three ‘wing cores’ on the north and south façades clearly articulated. 

2206 fp668405

2206 fp668405

Source: Foster + Partners

Principal Place site plan showing ground floor of Principal Tower

Project data

Start on site 2014
Completion 2019
Gross internal floor area 30,547m² (tower area), 500m² (typical floor area)
Architect Foster + Partners
Client Principal Place Residential Ltd
Structural Engineer WSP
M&E consultant Hurley Palmer Flatt
QS Gardiner and Theobald
Project manager Gardiner and Theobald
Approved building inspector MLM
Main contractor Multiplex

Comment
