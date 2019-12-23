Five buildings to watch out for in 2020

Maggie’s Yorkshire by Heatherwick Studio

This centre (pictured top), providing support for people affected by cancer, is sited within the campus of St James’s University Hospital in Leeds. Designed to be a welcoming place, offering visitors respite from the clinical environment of the hospital, it includes a library, counselling rooms and informal seating areas. As the site was one of the few green spaces left on the campus, the centre’s design is intended to preserve and accentuate a sense of this by incorporating elements of garden into its structure. Elevating planted surfaces to cover roofs and frame its entrance, its form is conceived as a group of large-scale planters of varying sizes, with more than 10,000 plants and 19 different species growing over it. The base of each planter is designed to create distinct, enclosed places for visitors to hold private conversations in or spend time alone, with more open, linking spaces encouraging group conversations and activities.

Start on site 2018

Expected completion Spring 2020

Gross internal floor area 462m²

Site area 1,136m²

Architect/designer Heatherwick Studio

Client Maggie’s Centres

Structural engineer AKT II

Sustainability consultant Max Fordham

Lighting consultant Light Bureau

Quantity surveyor Robert Lombardelli Partnership

Landscape architect Balston Agius

Greenwich Design District by Assemblage, Mole et al

Mole design district

The first part of Greenwich’s purpose-built Design District is due to complete in 2020. Mole, Adam Khan Architects and David Kohn Architects are among eight practices which have designed buildings for the development. They are joined by 6a architects, Architecture 00, Barozzi/Veiga, SelgasCano and Assemblage, which also masterplanned and co-ordinated the 14,000m2 project. The Design District is the latest phase in Knight Dragon’s 20-year redevelopment of Greenwich Peninsula and will provide subsidised space for start-ups, tech incubators, creative industries and artists. David Kohn Architects was tasked with designing the entrance building to the complex, which is adjacent to Greenwich’s transport interchange and will have a ‘tripartite’ urban character to reflect that. Mole Architects’ buildings, on the other hand, sit along an avenue and are completely different from each other: one ziggurat-like, the other (pictured) compact and angular. Internally, they both accommodate exposed, timber-lined studios, giving them the feel of an old warehouse.

Start on site July 2018

Expected completion Autumn 2020

Gross internal floor area 813m² (Building C2); 580m² (Building D2)

Construction cost per m2 £2,176 (C2); £2,795 (D2)

Architect Assemblage et al

Client Knight Dragon Developments

Structural engineer WME

M&E consultant Skelly and Couch

The Alder Centre by Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Alder centre ahmm (2)

The Alder Centre in Liverpool, established in 1989, provides a unique bereavement counselling service for those affected by the death of a child, as well as a national helpline and counselling for hospital staff. The new building consists of a series of rooms configured like a big house. This is set inside a ‘secret garden’ where bereaved parents can meet, grow things or just talk over a cup of tea. The building is arranged around a large lounge and kitchen space, off which seven counselling rooms lead, each with its own private garden. There is a flexible training room, office, and dedicated space for volunteers. Windows and skylights are sized so that diffused light illuminates counselling rooms. Temperatures are controlled by ground source heat pumps and openings in walls and roofs provide natural ventilation. Materials such as brick and exposed timber are specified to further promote a sense of wellbeing.

Start May 2019

Complete Spring 2020

Gross internal floor area 320m²

Gross external floor area 340m²

Cost £1.3 million

Contract JCT Traditional

Architect Allford Hall Monaghan Morris

Client Alder Hey Children’s Hospital

Structural engineer Elliott Wood

M&E consultant David Stillman Associates

Floating Church by Denizen Works

Church denizen works

Commissioned by the Diocese of London to spread the word along the canals of London, Denizen Works’ church and community hub-on-water is due to take up its first mooring next year. It is hoped it will remain for the first three to five years on the River Lee Navigation, first alongside Here East at the Olympic Park, then heading to other canal communities. Inspired by church organ bellows and the pop-up sleeping pods of vintage VW camper vans, the Floating Church provides community space within a converted wide-beam narrowboat that alternates between two states: when on the move, the boat will remain compact; while upon mooring, its roof canopies are raised. The largest concertina-like canopy will contain a space for worship and cultural events.

Start on site October 2018

Expected completion Spring 2020

Gross internal floor area 45m²

Gross (internal and external) floor area 55m²

Construction cost £650,000

Architect Denizen Works

Client London Diocese Fund

Naval architect Tony Tucker

Boatbuilder Turks Shipyards

Interior fit-out ANR Developments

Lambeth Palace Library by Wright & Wright Architects

Lambeth wright & wrigt Source: Plane

The new national library and archive for the Church of England at Lambeth Palace is on the south bank of the Thames opposite the Palace of Westminster. The new building takes the form of an ‘occupied wall’ to Lambeth Palace Road, rising to create a nine-storey tower, animating the Palace’s skyline and screening its garden from traffic noise and pollution. Internally, the key design move has been to elevate the historic collection – which dates from 1610 – against the risk of flooding. Thus the plan is organised around a double-height entrance hall containing reception and exhibition areas and a ground-floor reading room, with staff offices on the ground and first floors, all with views to the garden. An upper room above these, designed for seminars and functions, sits centrally between two wings of four- and five-storey archives. A conservation studio, seminar and teaching rooms are also incorporated into the design.

Start on site April 2018

Expected completion Summer 2020

Gross internal floor area 5,400m²

Gross (internal and external) floor area 6,310m²

Form of contract Two-stage Traditional

Construction cost £23.5 million

Architect Wright & Wright Architects

Client The Church Commissioners for England

Engineers Price & Myers, Max Fordham

Landscaping Dan Pearson Studio