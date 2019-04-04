First images of Adjaye’s Ruby City in Texas revealed

12 years after the vision for the building was first imagined by collector and philanthropist Linda Pace who died in 2007, the Ruby City contemporary art centre in San Antonio, Texas is now complete and will open later this year. Home to the growing Linda Pace Foundation permanent collection continuing her legacy, the 930m² building designed by Adjaye Associates in collaboration with Alamo Architects, will be dedicated to showcasing work by local and international artists.

The iconic red exterior skin of the centre is constructed of precast concrete panels fabricated in Mexico City with the rich colour diffused from natural minerals into the material. At the base of the building, the concrete has a polished finish, whilst above, the wall becomes rough and embedded with varying shades of red glass. Two ‘crowning lanterns’ sit on top of the building, animating the roofline and bringing natural light into the gallery spaces through the large rooflights.

The same red colour of the exterior wraps into the entrance and lobby space - continuing Pace’s original concept for a ‘Ruby City’.

Not only did the new building emerge from an illustration of Pace’s ‘dream’ city whereby all her idealised buildings are adorned with red jewels, the gallery’s new name of ‘Ruby City’ is a nod to its orginal purpose as her studio.

The free-to-public building is part of a growing campus, which also includes Chris Park, a public green space dedicated to Pace’s son as well as Studio which is an additional exhibition space presenting a curated programme of events throughout the year.

