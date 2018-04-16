Film: Three Small Projects

The AJ revisits three previous AJ Small Projects winners in advance of revealing this year’s victor on Wednesday
View the 20 shortlisted projects for AJ Small Projects 2018 here – and vote for your favourite!
AJ Small Projects is sponsored by Marley Eternit
Film by Jim Stephenson of Stephenson / Bishop
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.