Feix & Merlin extends large family home in south London

Responding to the client’s clear brief to ’create an open-plan kitchen living space across the back of the house and get rid of the incoherent structures’, this project consists of a new shared kitchen and dining space, which resolves earlier complicated level changes. A terrace and steps down to the lawn replace the previously convoluted route to the garden.

The brick-clad extension features floor-to-ceiling Crittal-style windows and doors, and includes large skylights to maximise internal light and give wide views out. The kitchen area is slightly set back in plan, with its own doors out to the garden and a slatted timber canopy above.

Show Fullscreen Feixmerlin rodenhurst adamscott 02

Architect’s view

Creating a seamless transition from inside to out is a design philosophy that we always look to include in our projects, and one that worked well here opening up the back of the house. The setback in plan creates a lovely little corner in the living room and a natural separation to the kitchen. The slatted canopy gives the kitchen a sense of individuality and creates shading as the sun comes around in the afternoon. We love working on projects like this as we can make such a positive change to the architecture and to way that the family can all enjoy the space.

Susana Sousa, Feix & Merlin

Feixmerlin rodenhurst adamscott 06

Project data Start on site February 2018

Completion September 2018

Gross internal floor area 97m² (ground-floor extension only)

Gross (internal + external) floor area 112m² (ground-floor extension only)

Form of contract or procurement route JTC minor works

Construction cost £200,000

Construction cost per sqm £2,050

Architect Feix & Merlin Architects

Executive architect Julia Feix & Susana Sousa

Client Mercedes Hamilos

Structural engineer Symmetrys

CDM coordinator Adica

Approved building inspector MLM

Main contractor Adica

CAD software used Vector Works, Sketch Up