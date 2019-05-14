Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We'll assume we have your consent to use cookies, for example so you won't need to log in each time you visit our site.
Learn more

 Menu 

FIRST LOOK

Feix & Merlin extends large family home in south London

14 May, 2019 By

Feixmerlin rodenhurst adamscott 10

Source:Adam Scott

1/16

Hide caption

  • Feixmerlin rodenhurst adamscott 10

    Source:Adam Scott

  • Feixmerlin rodenhurst adamscott 11

    Source:Adam Scott

  • Feixmerlin rodenhurst adamscott 12

    Source:Adam Scott

  • Feixmerlin rodenhurst adamscott 13

    Source:Adam Scott

  • Feixmerlin rodenhurst adamscott 15

    Source:Adam Scott

  • Feixmerlin rodenhurst adamscott 04

    Source:Adam Scott

  • Feixmerlin rodenhurst adamscott 01

    Source:Adam Scott

  • Feixmerlin rodenhurst adamscott 02

    Source:Adam Scott

  • Feixmerlin rodenhurst adamscott 06

    Source:Adam Scott

  • Feixmerlin rodenhurst adamscott 09

    Source:Adam Scott

  • Feixmerlin rodenhurst adamscott 07

    Source:Adam Scott

  • 1 50 gf plan

    Ground floor plan

    Source:Feix&Merlin

  • 1 50 1f plan

    First floor plan

    Source:Feix&Merlin

  • 1 100 plans

    Full plans

    Source:Feix&Merlin

  • 1 50 rear elevation

    Rear elevation

    Source:Feix&Merlin

  • 1 50 front elevation

    Front elevation

    Source:Feix&Merlin

  • Comment

The project consists of a £200,000 ground-floor rear extension with refurbished bedroom and bathrooms upstairs

Responding to the client’s clear brief to ’create an open-plan kitchen living space across the back of the house and get rid of the incoherent structures’, this project consists of a new shared kitchen and dining space, which resolves earlier complicated level changes. A terrace and steps down to the lawn replace the previously convoluted route to the garden.

The brick-clad extension features floor-to-ceiling Crittal-style windows and doors, and includes large skylights to maximise internal light and give wide views out. The kitchen area is slightly set back in plan, with its own doors out to the garden and a slatted timber canopy above.

Feixmerlin rodenhurst adamscott 02

Feixmerlin rodenhurst adamscott 02

Architect’s view

Creating a seamless transition from inside to out is a design philosophy that we always look to include in our projects, and one that worked well here opening up the back of the house. The setback in plan creates a lovely little corner in the living room and a natural separation to the kitchen. The slatted canopy gives the kitchen a sense of individuality and creates shading as the sun comes around in the afternoon. We love working on projects like this as we can make such a positive change to the architecture and to way that the family can all enjoy the space.

Susana Sousa, Feix & Merlin 

Feixmerlin rodenhurst adamscott 06

Feixmerlin rodenhurst adamscott 06

Project data

Start on site February 2018
Completion September 2018
Gross internal floor area 97m² (ground-floor extension only)
Gross (internal + external) floor area 112m² (ground-floor extension only)
Form of contract or procurement route JTC minor works
Construction cost £200,000 
Construction cost per sqm £2,050
Architect Feix & Merlin Architects
Executive architect Julia Feix & Susana Sousa
Client Mercedes Hamilos
Structural engineer Symmetrys
CDM coordinator Adica 
Approved building inspector MLM
Main contractor Adica 
CAD software used Vector Works, Sketch Up

1 50 gf plan

1 50 gf plan

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

ARCHITECTURE JOBS BY EMAIL

Do you want the latest jobs emailed to you?
Sign up for job alerts.

AJ Jobs