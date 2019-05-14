Feix & Merlin extends large family home in south London

The project consists of a £200,000 ground-floor rear extension with refurbished bedroom and bathrooms upstairs
Responding to the client’s clear brief to ’create an open-plan kitchen living space across the back of the house and get rid of the incoherent structures’, this project consists of a new shared kitchen and dining space, which resolves earlier complicated level changes. A terrace and steps down to the lawn replace the previously convoluted route to the garden.
The brick-clad extension features floor-to-ceiling Crittal-style windows and doors, and includes large skylights to maximise internal light and give wide views out. The kitchen area is slightly set back in plan, with its own doors out to the garden and a slatted timber canopy above.
Architect’s view
Creating a seamless transition from inside to out is a design philosophy that we always look to include in our projects, and one that worked well here opening up the back of the house. The setback in plan creates a lovely little corner in the living room and a natural separation to the kitchen. The slatted canopy gives the kitchen a sense of individuality and creates shading as the sun comes around in the afternoon. We love working on projects like this as we can make such a positive change to the architecture and to way that the family can all enjoy the space.
Susana Sousa, Feix & Merlin
Project data
Start on site February 2018
Completion September 2018
Gross internal floor area 97m² (ground-floor extension only)
Gross (internal + external) floor area 112m² (ground-floor extension only)
Form of contract or procurement route JTC minor works
Construction cost £200,000
Construction cost per sqm £2,050
Architect Feix & Merlin Architects
Executive architect Julia Feix & Susana Sousa
Client Mercedes Hamilos
Structural engineer Symmetrys
CDM coordinator Adica
Approved building inspector MLM
Main contractor Adica
CAD software used Vector Works, Sketch Up
