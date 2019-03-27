Unsupported browser

FIRST LOOK

Feilden Fowles’ visitor centre at Yorkshire Sculpture Park revealed

27 March, 2019 By

  • 01 location plan

    Location plan

    Source:Feilden Fowles

  • 02 site plan

    Site plan

    Source:Feilden Fowles

  • 03 ground plan

    Ground plan

    Source:Feilden Fowles

  • 05 site sections

    Site sections

    Source:Feilden Fowles

  • 04 axo

    Axonometric

    Source:Feilden Fowles

  • 06 sections&details

    Section and details

    Source:Feilden Fowles

The £3.6 million Weston Centre, hunkered down in a historic quarry site, will open to the public this weekend 

The Feilden Fowles-designed centre, which has been shortlisted for the 2019 RIBA Yorkshire Awards, comprises a restaurant (140m²), gallery space (125m²), public foyer (80m²) and shop (50m²). It has been designed to support growing capacity at the open-air museum and gallery in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, which had more than 480,000 visitors in 2017.

Built on a historic quarry site within the 18th-century Bretton Estate, the centre is intended to have minimum impact on the landscape. Its construction includes a sustainably sourced, solid Douglas fir frame and layered pigmented concrete walls with a reduced cement content, designed to evoke the strata of sandstone bedrock. 

The gallery is lit by a distinctive concrete saw-tooth roof, while naturalistic planting, including a wildflower roof, has been designed by Jonathan Cook Landscape Architects.

Theweston petercook 033

Theweston petercook 033

The centre is highly insulated and naturally ventilated, with an air-source heat pump and low-energy environmental control system which uses a passive humidity buffer to maintain favourable gallery conditions.

The gallery will host a programme of temporary exhibitions. It opens with an interactive project by Indian artists Thukral and Tagra.

The project is supported by Arts Council England, Wakefield Council and The Garfield Weston Foundation amongst others, with the significant grant from the latter recognised in the centre’s name. 

Theweston petercook 070

Theweston petercook 070

Architect’s view

The centre aims to be a timeless building derived from the particularities of place and sculptural land art influences. This is our first realised public project, making it all the more exciting. It is materially rich, deploying natural materials which have particular textures, patinas and earthy qualities, making the building very much of its place and the land from which it is formed. We have thrown ourselves into the material research, numerous mockups and large-scale trial panels to achieve the textures, tones and tactile qualities. 

Fergus Feilden, director, Feilden Fowles

04 axo

04 axo

Project data 

Start on site April 2017
Completion December 2018
Gross internal floor area 673m²
Form of contract or procurement route 
Construction cost £3.6 million
Construction Cost per m2 £5,349
Architect Feilden Fowles
Client Yorkshire Sculpture Park
Structural engineer Engineers HRW
M&E consultant Skelly & Couch
Quantity surveyor BWA (Europe)
Clerk of works COWL 
Concrete specialist Jonathan Reid
Landscape consultant Jonathan Cook Landscape Architects
Project manager Turner & Townsend
CDM coordinator Turner & Townsend
Main contractor William Birch & Sons
Landscape/groundworks contractor  Alive Construction
CAD software used MicroStation, Sketchup, Revit, Adobe suite
Annual CO2 emissions n/a

