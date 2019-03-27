Feilden Fowles’ visitor centre at Yorkshire Sculpture Park revealed

The £3.6 million Weston Centre, hunkered down in a historic quarry site, will open to the public this weekend

The Feilden Fowles-designed centre, which has been shortlisted for the 2019 RIBA Yorkshire Awards, comprises a restaurant (140m²), gallery space (125m²), public foyer (80m²) and shop (50m²). It has been designed to support growing capacity at the open-air museum and gallery in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, which had more than 480,000 visitors in 2017.

Built on a historic quarry site within the 18th-century Bretton Estate, the centre is intended to have minimum impact on the landscape. Its construction includes a sustainably sourced, solid Douglas fir frame and layered pigmented concrete walls with a reduced cement content, designed to evoke the strata of sandstone bedrock.

The gallery is lit by a distinctive concrete saw-tooth roof, while naturalistic planting, including a wildflower roof, has been designed by Jonathan Cook Landscape Architects.

The centre is highly insulated and naturally ventilated, with an air-source heat pump and low-energy environmental control system which uses a passive humidity buffer to maintain favourable gallery conditions.

The gallery will host a programme of temporary exhibitions. It opens with an interactive project by Indian artists Thukral and Tagra.

The project is supported by Arts Council England, Wakefield Council and The Garfield Weston Foundation amongst others, with the significant grant from the latter recognised in the centre’s name.

Architect’s view

The centre aims to be a timeless building derived from the particularities of place and sculptural land art influences. This is our first realised public project, making it all the more exciting. It is materially rich, deploying natural materials which have particular textures, patinas and earthy qualities, making the building very much of its place and the land from which it is formed. We have thrown ourselves into the material research, numerous mockups and large-scale trial panels to achieve the textures, tones and tactile qualities.

Fergus Feilden, director, Feilden Fowles

