Family home created from Victorian school hall by Paper House Project

A previously derelict structure has been converted into a three bedroom house with a new mezzanine sundeck and sunken courtyard providing outside space

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the West Greenwich Conservation Area, this former Victorian school hall had subsequently seen use as a meeting hall and then an office prior to falling derelict.

Over two floors, the building was has now been refurbished and upgraded to provide a functional home suitable for the growing family of the client. The scheme uses a reduced palette of materials, utilising an industrial steel and glass aesthetic at the client’s request.

Show Fullscreen 04 gardiner rg1213c paperhouse greenwich0208 Source: Gareth Gardiner

The main raised ground floor level is laid out around a large living space with double-height floor to ceiling heights utilising the roof void. It is kept largely open-plan to maximise the space, with service spaces arranged compactly to one end. An elevated mezzanine sundeck has been inserted in the space with a large retractable skylight to provide an additional living area, while at lower ground floor level all three bedrooms face onto a newly excavated sunken courtyard.

Show Fullscreen 08 gardiner rg1213c paperhouse greenwich0298 Source: Gareth Gardiner

Architects view For us as a practice, this project demonstrates the benefits of recycling old buildings and adaptive reuse. Having become derelict and dilapidated, the building had fallen into disrepair and was no longer suitable for occupation. By refurbishing and upgrading it Paper House Project have provided a high-quality, functional residential accommodation suitable for modern living that maximises the potential of the building whilst maintaining the client’s needs at its core. This simple yet detailed project located within a prominent Conservation Area has ensured that an important local building is preserved and its lifespan extended. James Davies, Director, Paper House Project

Show Fullscreen Peyton place proposed plans Source: Paper House Project Plans

Project data

Start on site May 2018

Completion December 2018

Gross internal area 170 sqm

Form of contract RIBA Domestic Building Contract 2018

Construction cost £253,000

Cost per sqm £1,382

Architect Paper House Project

Client Private

Structural engineer KB2 Structural Engineers

Main contractor AKC Limited

Party wall surveyor The Party Wall Company