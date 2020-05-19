Family home created from Victorian school hall by Paper House Project

A previously derelict structure has been converted into a three bedroom house with a new mezzanine sundeck and sunken courtyard providing outside space
Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the West Greenwich Conservation Area, this former Victorian school hall had subsequently seen use as a meeting hall and then an office prior to falling derelict.
Over two floors, the building was has now been refurbished and upgraded to provide a functional home suitable for the growing family of the client. The scheme uses a reduced palette of materials, utilising an industrial steel and glass aesthetic at the client’s request.
The main raised ground floor level is laid out around a large living space with double-height floor to ceiling heights utilising the roof void. It is kept largely open-plan to maximise the space, with service spaces arranged compactly to one end. An elevated mezzanine sundeck has been inserted in the space with a large retractable skylight to provide an additional living area, while at lower ground floor level all three bedrooms face onto a newly excavated sunken courtyard.
Architects view
For us as a practice, this project demonstrates the benefits of recycling old buildings and adaptive reuse.
Having become derelict and dilapidated, the building had fallen into disrepair and was no longer suitable for occupation. By refurbishing and upgrading it Paper House Project have provided a high-quality, functional residential accommodation suitable for modern living that maximises the potential of the building whilst maintaining the client’s needs at its core. This simple yet detailed project located within a prominent Conservation Area has ensured that an important local building is preserved and its lifespan extended.
James Davies, Director, Paper House Project
Peyton place proposed plans
Project data
Start on site May 2018
Completion December 2018
Gross internal area 170 sqm
Form of contract RIBA Domestic Building Contract 2018
Construction cost £253,000
Cost per sqm £1,382
Architect Paper House Project
Client Private
Structural engineer KB2 Structural Engineers
Main contractor AKC Limited
Party wall surveyor The Party Wall Company
