Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

First Look

Family home created from Victorian school hall by Paper House Project

19 May, 2020 By

17 gardiner p0000097

Source:Gareth Gardiner

1/20

Hide caption

  • 17 gardiner p0000097

    Source:Gareth Gardiner

  • 01 gardiner p0000094

    Source:Gareth Gardiner

  • 02 gardiner rg1213c paperhouse greenwich0133

    Source:Gareth Gardiner

  • 14 gardiner rg1213c paperhouse greenwich0261

    Source:Gareth Gardiner

  • 06 gardiner rg1213c paperhouse greenwich0352

    Source:Gareth Gardiner

  • 03 gardiner rg1213c paperhouse greenwich0331

    Source:Gareth Gardiner

  • 04 gardiner rg1213c paperhouse greenwich0208

    Source:Gareth Gardiner

  • 05 gardiner rg1213c paperhouse greenwich0241

    Source:Gareth Gardiner

  • 15 gardiner rg1213c paperhouse greenwich0221

    Source:Gareth Gardiner

  • 07 gardiner rg1213c paperhouse greenwich0278

    Source:Gareth Gardiner

  • 08 gardiner rg1213c paperhouse greenwich0298

    Source:Gareth Gardiner

  • 12 gardiner rg1213c paperhouse greenwich0178

    Source:Gareth Gardiner

  • 11 gardiner rg1213c paperhouse greenwich0165

    Source:Gareth Gardiner

  • 09 gardiner rg1213c paperhouse greenwich0154

    Source:Gareth Gardiner

  • 10 gardiner rg1213c paperhouse greenwich0184

    Source:Gareth Gardiner

  • 13 gardiner rg1213c paperhouse greenwich0194

    Source:Gareth Gardiner

  • 16 gardiner p0000105

    Source:Gareth Gardiner

  • Peyton place proposed plans

    Plans

    Source:Paper House Project

  • Peyton place proposed sections

    Sections

    Source:Paper House Project

  • Peyton place detail section

    Detail section

    Source:Paper House Project

  • Comment

A previously derelict structure has been converted into a three bedroom house with a new mezzanine sundeck and sunken courtyard providing outside space

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the West Greenwich Conservation Area, this former Victorian school hall had subsequently seen use as a meeting hall and then an office prior to falling derelict. 

Over two floors, the building was has now been refurbished and upgraded to provide a functional home suitable for the growing family of the client. The scheme uses a reduced palette of materials, utilising an industrial steel and glass aesthetic at the client’s request. 

04 gardiner rg1213c paperhouse greenwich0208

04 gardiner rg1213c paperhouse greenwich0208

Source: Gareth Gardiner

The main raised ground floor level is laid out around a large living space with double-height floor to ceiling heights utilising the roof void. It is kept largely open-plan to maximise the space, with service spaces arranged compactly to one end. An elevated mezzanine sundeck has been inserted in the space with a large retractable skylight to provide an additional living area, while at lower ground floor level all three bedrooms face onto a newly excavated sunken courtyard.

08 gardiner rg1213c paperhouse greenwich0298

08 gardiner rg1213c paperhouse greenwich0298

Source: Gareth Gardiner

Architects view

For us as a practice, this project demonstrates the benefits of recycling old buildings and adaptive reuse.

Having become derelict and dilapidated, the building had fallen into disrepair and was no longer suitable for occupation. By refurbishing and upgrading it Paper House Project have provided a high-quality, functional residential accommodation suitable for modern living that maximises the potential of the building whilst maintaining the client’s needs at its core. This simple yet detailed project located within a prominent Conservation Area has ensured that an important local building is preserved and its lifespan extended. 

James Davies, Director, Paper House Project

Peyton place proposed plans

Peyton place proposed plans

Source: Paper House Project

Plans

Project data

Start on site May 2018
Completion December 2018
Gross internal area 170 sqm
Form of contract RIBA Domestic Building Contract 2018
Construction cost £253,000
Cost per sqm £1,382
Architect Paper House Project
Client Private
Structural engineer KB2 Structural Engineers
Main contractor AKC Limited
Party wall surveyor The Party Wall Company

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more