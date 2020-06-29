Unsupported browser

For a better experience please update your browser to its latest version.

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser

We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
 Menu 

FIRST LOOK

Eton College science faculty reworked by CSK Architects

29 June, 2020 By

Qs07

Source:CSK Architects

1/21

Hide caption

  • Qs07

    Source:CSK Architects

  • Qs06

    Source:CSK Architects

  • Qs05

    Source:CSK Architects

  • Qs20

    Source:CSK Architects

  • Qs08

    Source:CSK Architects

  • Qs01

    Source:CSK Architects

  • Qs09

    Source:CSK Architects

  • Qs03

    Source:CSK Architects

  • Qs04

    Source:CSK Architects

  • Qs02

    Source:CSK Architects

  • Qs10

    Source:CSK Architects

  • Qs11

    Source:CSK Architects

  • Qs19

    Source:CSK Architects

  • Qs17

    Source:CSK Architects

  • Qs16

    Source:CSK Architects

  • Qs14crop3

    Source:CSK Architects

  • Qs14crop1

    Source:CSK Architects

  • Queen's schools site plan

    Site plan

    Source:CSK Architects

  • Queen's schools dwg ground floor plan

    Ground floor plan

    Source:CSK Architects

  • Queen's schools dwg section aa

    Section AA

    Source:CSK Architects

  • Queen's schools dwg section bb

    Section BB

    Source:CSK Architects

  • Comment

Three distinct department buildings have been refurbished and extended around a new shared four-storey space 

Following a limited competition, CSK Architects was appointed to create an integrated science faculty with full accessibility provided at all levels for the three departments, biology, chemistry and physics, which have been reorganised horizontally across the whole complex.

The three existing buildings, which sit within the Eton Conservation Area, are collectively known as Queen’s Schools. These consist of a Victorian building designed by Arthur Blomfield, a 1950s building by Lord Holford and a 1980s Ove Arup building, all three of which are now linked by a new four-storey central foyer, incorporating exhibition and display space, and across which concrete and glass bridges connect teaching spaces.

The project included the fit-out of 27 laboratories and the addition of two new laboratories in a new-build chemistry pavilion. Front and rear courtyards were also remodelled to create external teaching spaces and a new rooftop pavilion on the Holford Building creates a space for experimental teaching, with a focus on renewable energy and biodiversity.

Qs02

Qs02

Architect’s view

One of the main ambitions for the new science buildings at Eton College was to create a shared ‘critical space’ at its heart – a space of social encounter and informal discourse that brings together the three separate science departments, and creates a sense of identity for the faculty as a whole.  This has been achieved in the form of a dramatic vertical foyer that splices together the three horizontally structured science departments, comprising concrete and glass bridges, display cabinets and natural history exhibits, a triple-height hanging mobile, multiple new views into surrounding classrooms, and selected fragments of the original buildings from which this quadruple-height space has been wrought.

The proposals at Queen’s Schools, the remodelled entrance courtyard, the new atrium and the new roof pavilion have all been developed to create an inclusive sustainable architecture which provides the opportunity to achieve a greater connection to place, and so change the way in which students study, experience the department and interact with one another. Careful consideration has been paid to the process of how students move through the department and the improved circulation has driven the design of the proposals. The central atrium creates areas for different speeds and levels of activity, from quiet contemplation to the dynamism and excitement of larger exhibition areas.

Throughout the building the passage of time is celebrated not masked. The very nature of science charts progress developed over time, and in the same way the history of the buildings and the way in which the college has evolved should be evident. The passage of time adds a sense of delight, not decay to architecture through weathering, patina, adaption and use.

Dido Milne, director, CSK Architects and Mairi Morse, associate, CSK Architects

Queen's schools dwg ground floor plan

Queen’s schools dwg ground floor plan

Project data

Start on site August 2016
Completion August 2019
Gross internal floor area 5,12 m2
Form of contract or procurement route Standard Building Contract With Quantities 2011
Construction cost Undisclosed
Architect CSK Architects
Client Eton College
Structural engineer Price & Myers
M&E consultant ME Engineers
QS Ridge and Partners LLP
Flood risk consultant Peter Brett Associates
Ecological consultant Green Space Ecological Solutions
Landscape consultant Tim Moya Associates
Acoustic consultant RBA Acoustics Ltd
CDM coordinator QS Associates Ltd
Approved building inspector Regional Building Control Ltd
Main contractor Beard Construction
On-site energy generation 25,800kWh/yr (projected)
Airtightness at 50pa 7m3/h.m2  
CAD software used AutoCAD 

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

You might also like...

Have your say

You must sign in to make a comment

Sign InRegister

Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.

Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.

Most Popular

Most Commented

Related Jobs

Discover architecture career opportunities. Search and apply online for your dream job.
Find out more