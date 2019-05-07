Emerging practice [Y/N] Studio designs simple glasshouse in Birmingham

The 25m² timber-framed extension replaces an Edwardian orangery
When the orangery to this Edwardian house fell into disrepair and required replacing, [Y/N] Studio was commissioned to consider how to improve the large family home. The architect tried to reconfigure the existing layout rather than introduce more space into the home.
The new ground-floor layout increases connectivity by creating a series of functional spaces which all feed into each other – a study, cloakroom, seating areas and a new glasshouse – with the existing storeroom subdivided to form a more efficient coat-hanging space and bay window seating. To make a route into the timber-framed glasshouse, while also linking with the kitchen, a new opening was cut into the existing wall.
[Y/N] Studio worked closely with contractor Bistas Construction and joiner Woodskill to design the timber frame of the glasshouse, which was formed from engineered European redwood, treated offsite and prefabricated in sections. The frame is double-glazed using a thermally efficient system manufactured in Germany. Building within a six-week programme meant the whole scheme caused minimal disruption to the residents.
Project data
Start on site October 2018
Completion December 2018
Gross internal floor area 25m² (extension only)
Form of contract or procurement route Traditional
Architect [Y/N] Studio
Client Private
Structural engineer Bistas Construction
Main contractor Bistas Construction
Timber frame Woodskill
Concrete flooring Proman Con
M&E consultant RER Smith
Plumbing GD Plumbing
