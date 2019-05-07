Emerging practice [Y/N] Studio designs simple glasshouse in Birmingham

When the orangery to this Edwardian house fell into disrepair and required replacing, [Y/N] Studio was commissioned to consider how to improve the large family home. The architect tried to reconfigure the existing layout rather than introduce more space into the home.

The new ground-floor layout increases connectivity by creating a series of functional spaces which all feed into each other – a study, cloakroom, seating areas and a new glasshouse – with the existing storeroom subdivided to form a more efficient coat-hanging space and bay window seating. To make a route into the timber-framed glasshouse, while also linking with the kitchen, a new opening was cut into the existing wall.

[Y/N] Studio worked closely with contractor Bistas Construction and joiner Woodskill to design the timber frame of the glasshouse, which was formed from engineered European redwood, treated offsite and prefabricated in sections. The frame is double-glazed using a thermally efficient system manufactured in Germany. Building within a six-week programme meant the whole scheme caused minimal disruption to the residents.

Project data

Start on site October 2018

Completion December 2018

Gross internal floor area 25m² (extension only)

Form of contract or procurement route Traditional

Architect [Y/N] Studio

Client Private

Structural engineer Bistas Construction

Main contractor Bistas Construction

Timber frame Woodskill

Concrete flooring Proman Con

M&E consultant RER Smith

Plumbing GD Plumbing