Emerging practice PHASE3 completes Art Deco-inspired development in Putney

The six-storey BREEAM Excellent building includes 15 apartments, a shared rooftop terrace and green roofs, with curved corners activating more pedestrian space
PHASE3 has completed ONE Putney, a scheme in west London which combines residential with ground-floor retail. The Art Deco-inspired design, which is part of a larger redevelopment for a neglected part of Putney High Street, plays with ’interlocking volumes’ to balance the varying scales of the high street and adjacent residential neighbourhood. Accentuated curved corners help emphasise the continuous lines along the high street and perpendicular Montserrat Road, as well as activating more pedestrian space at ground-floor level.
The facade is made up of horizontal precast concrete elements, taking inspiration from the materiality of the surrounding urban infrastructure and reinterpreting Art Deco in a contemporary manner. In an attempt to moderate between the scale of the high street and that of two-storey terraced housing behind the scheme, the massing steps down at the rear.
Architect’s view
Our concept was to create a timeless building that can adapt and evolve with Putney High Street. We were delighted to get such a positive approval for the scheme from the local authority, particularly as it is our first London scheme.
Tyen Masten, founding director, PHASE3
Project data
Start on site July 2017
Completion May 2019
Gross (internal + external) floor area 2,500m²
Form of contract Design & Build
Construction cost Undisclosed
Architect PHASE3
Client The Thackeray Estates
Structural engineer Engineeria
M&E consultant Furness Green Partnership
QS Leslie Clark Construction Consultants
Precast façade subcontractor Sterling Services
Interior design Argent Design
Planning consultant Town Planning Bureau
Environmental consultant Abba Energy
Fire consultant Jeremy Gardner Associates
Acoustic consultant KP Acoustics
CDM coordinator A B Coultate Consulting
Approved building inspector Salus
Main contractor ARJ Construction
Have your say
You must sign in to make a comment
Please remember that the submission of any material is governed by our Terms and Conditions and by submitting material you confirm your agreement to these Terms and Conditions.
Links may be included in your comments but HTML is not permitted.