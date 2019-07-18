Unsupported browser

FIRST LOOK

Emerging practice PHASE3 completes Art Deco-inspired development in Putney

18 July, 2019

Phase3 oneputney ©naaro (2)

Source: NAARO

1/34

Hide caption

  • Phase3 oneputney ©naaro (2)

    Source: NAARO

  • Phase3 oneputney ©naaro (3)

    Source: NAARO

  • Phase3 oneputney ©naaro (4)

    Source: NAARO

  • Phase3 oneputney ©naaro (5)

    Source: NAARO

  • Phase3 oneputney ©naaro (6)

    Source: NAARO

  • Phase3 oneputney ©naaro (7)

    Source: NAARO

  • Phase3 oneputney ©naaro (12)

    Source: NAARO

  • Phase3 oneputney ©naaro (13)

    Source: NAARO

  • Phase3 oneputney ©naaro (14)

    Source: NAARO

  • Phase3 oneputney ©naaro (15)

    Source: NAARO

  • Phase3 oneputney ©naaro (16)

    Source: NAARO

  • Phase3 oneputney ©naaro (17)

    Source: NAARO

  • Phase3 oneputney ©naaro (18)

    Source: NAARO

  • Phase3 oneputney ©naaro (8)

    Under construction

    Source: NAARO

  • Phase3 oneputney ©naaro (9)

    Under construction

    Source: NAARO

  • Phase3 oneputney ©naaro (10)

    Under construction

    Source: NAARO

  • Phase3 oneputney ©naaro (11)

    Under construction

    Source: NAARO

  • Phase3 oneputney proposedaxo

    Proposed axonometric

    Source: PHASE3

  • Phase3 oneputney illustration

    Illustration

    Source: PHASE3

  • Phase3 oneputney model (1)

    Model

    Source: PHASE3

  • Phase3 oneputney model (2)

    Source: PHASE3

  • Phase3 oneputney model (3)

    Source: PHASE3

  • Phase3 oneputney siteplan

    Site plan

    Source: PHASE3

  • Phase3 oneputney basementfloorplan

    Basement floor plan

    Source: PHASE3

  • Phase3 oneputney groundfloorplan

    Ground floor plan

    Source: PHASE3

  • Phase3 oneputney firstfloorplan

    First floor plan

    Source: PHASE3

  • Phase3 oneputney secondfloorplan

    Second floor plan

    Source: PHASE3

  • Phase3 oneputney thirdfloorplan

    Third floor plan

    Source: PHASE3

  • Phase3 oneputney fourthfloorplan

    Fourth floor plan

    Source: PHASE3

  • Phase3 oneputney section

    Section

    Source: PHASE3

  • Phase3 oneputney elevation

    Elevations

    Source: PHASE3

  • Phase3 oneputney detail

    Detail section

    Source: PHASE3

  • Phase3 oneputney facadedetaillegend

    Facade detailing diagram

    Source: PHASE3

  • Phase3 oneputney explodedaxo

    Exploded axonometric

    Source: PHASE3

  • Comment

The six-storey BREEAM Excellent building includes 15 apartments, a shared rooftop terrace and green roofs, with curved corners activating more pedestrian space

PHASE3 has completed ONE Putney, a scheme in west London which combines residential with ground-floor retail. The Art Deco-inspired design, which is part of a larger redevelopment for a neglected part of Putney High Street, plays with 'interlocking volumes' to balance the varying scales of the high street and adjacent residential neighbourhood. Accentuated curved corners help emphasise the continuous lines along the high street and perpendicular Montserrat Road, as well as activating more pedestrian space at ground-floor level.

Phase3 oneputney ©naaro (1)

The facade is made up of horizontal precast concrete elements, taking inspiration from the materiality of the surrounding urban infrastructure and reinterpreting Art Deco in a contemporary manner. In an attempt to moderate between the scale of the high street and that of two-storey terraced housing behind the scheme, the massing steps down at the rear. 

Phase3 oneputney ©naaro (15)

Architect's view

Our concept was to create a timeless building that can adapt and evolve with Putney High Street. We were delighted to get such a positive approval for the scheme from the local authority, particularly as it is our first London scheme.

Tyen Masten, founding director, PHASE3

Phase3 oneputney firstfloorplan

Project data

Start on site July 2017
Completion May 2019
Gross (internal + external) floor area 2,500m²
Form of contract Design & Build
Construction cost Undisclosed
Architect PHASE3
Client The Thackeray Estates
Structural engineer Engineeria
M&E consultant Furness Green Partnership
QS Leslie Clark Construction Consultants
Precast façade subcontractor Sterling Services
Interior design Argent Design
Planning consultant Town Planning Bureau
Environmental consultant Abba Energy
Fire consultant Jeremy Gardner Associates
Acoustic consultant KP Acoustics
CDM coordinator A B Coultate Consulting
Approved building inspector Salus
Main contractor ARJ Construction

Phase3 oneputney explodedaxo

Tags

Comment
  • Comment

