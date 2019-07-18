Emerging practice PHASE3 completes Art Deco-inspired development in Putney

PHASE3 has completed ONE Putney, a scheme in west London which combines residential with ground-floor retail. The Art Deco-inspired design, which is part of a larger redevelopment for a neglected part of Putney High Street, plays with ’interlocking volumes’ to balance the varying scales of the high street and adjacent residential neighbourhood. Accentuated curved corners help emphasise the continuous lines along the high street and perpendicular Montserrat Road, as well as activating more pedestrian space at ground-floor level.

The facade is made up of horizontal precast concrete elements, taking inspiration from the materiality of the surrounding urban infrastructure and reinterpreting Art Deco in a contemporary manner. In an attempt to moderate between the scale of the high street and that of two-storey terraced housing behind the scheme, the massing steps down at the rear.

Architect’s view Our concept was to create a timeless building that can adapt and evolve with Putney High Street. We were delighted to get such a positive approval for the scheme from the local authority, particularly as it is our first London scheme. Tyen Masten, founding director, PHASE3

Project data

Start on site July 2017

Completion May 2019

Gross (internal + external) floor area 2,500m²

Form of contract Design & Build

Construction cost Undisclosed

Architect PHASE3

Client The Thackeray Estates

Structural engineer Engineeria

M&E consultant Furness Green Partnership

QS Leslie Clark Construction Consultants

Precast façade subcontractor Sterling Services

Interior design Argent Design

Planning consultant Town Planning Bureau

Environmental consultant Abba Energy

Fire consultant Jeremy Gardner Associates

Acoustic consultant KP Acoustics

CDM coordinator A B Coultate Consulting

Approved building inspector Salus

Main contractor ARJ Construction