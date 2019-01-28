Unsupported browser

Emerging practice Magri Williams Architects completes brick refurbishment

Magri williams view 02 rear extension stepped form © nicholas worley

  • Magri williams view 02 rear extension stepped form © nicholas worley

  • Magri williams view 01 rear extension overview © nicholas worley

  • Magri williams view 03 rear extension pivot door © nicholas worley

  • Magri wiiliams roslyn road 11 © nicholas worley

  • Magri wiiliams roslyn road 40 © nicholas worley

  • Magri wiiliams roslyn road 12 © nicholas worley

  • Magri williams view 07 living room plywood joinery © nicholas worley

  • Magri williams view 05 kitchen ground floor window © nicholas worley

  • Magri williams view 06 kitchen + dining © nicholas worley

  • Magri williams view 04 rear extension brick detail © nicholas worley

  • Magri williams view 08 living room hearth detail © nicholas worley

  • Magri williams view 09 ff hallway plywood stair © nicholas worley

  • Magri williams view 10 ff hallway plywood stair detail © nicholas worley

  • Mwa extension ground floor plan

    Ground floor plan

    Source: Magri Williams Architects

  • Mwa extension first floor plan

    First floor plan

    Source: Magri Williams Architects

  • Mwa extension second floor plan

    Second floor plan

    Source: Magri Williams Architects

  • Mwa extension rear elevation

    Rear elevation

    Source: Magri Williams Architects

  • Mwa extension axonometric

    Axonometric view

    Source: Magri Williams Architects

Magri Williams Architects has designed a staggered extension alongside a refurbishment of a terraced house in Seven Sisters, north London

The ground-floor extension accommodates a new open plan kitchen and dining area, while the loft has been converted to provide an additional bedroom.

Bricks have been laid in the same orientation to allow each face to be revealed as the building steps. The end face is expressed through the rear elevation, the side face in the stepped form and finally the top face rotated in the header detail. 

Aiming to nurture scales of domesticity, a level change and plywood joinery wall divides the main space, maintaining a visual connection between the rooms. Internally, the tones of the external brick complement a material palette of light clay walls, ash-white polished concrete and plywood joinery.

Architect’s view

At Roslyn Road, the existing terrace house was a Victorian property made from London Stock brick. We felt the brick was the most important material to complement the existing and epitomises the London terrace.

Internally, the tones of the external brick were examined to create the supporting material palette. The walls are finished with a light clay. The floor in the extension transitions from an ash-white polished concrete to a white square tile at the existing threshold, naturally arranged in a stack pattern. The tiles consist of a palette of many shades, creating variation and tonal composition, echoing the natural variation in the rear brick elevation. As a last material, plywood has been used throughout the kitchen, joinery and staircase to add warmth and softness to the house.

Joe Magri and Alice Williams, directors, Magri Williams Architects 

Project data

Start on site January 2018
Completion July 2018
Gross internal floor area 115m²
Gross (internal + external) floor area 145m²
Form of contract JCT Minor Works (with Contractor Design Portion)
Construction cost per m² £1,655
Architect Magri Williams Architects
Client Dr Flynn and Mrs Magri
Structural engineer Hardman Engineers
Approved building inspector Act Surveyors
Main contractor Joakim O’Connor
CAD software used Autocad

