Emerging practice Magri Williams Architects completes brick refurbishment

Magri Williams Architects has designed a staggered extension alongside a refurbishment of a terraced house in Seven Sisters, north London
The ground-floor extension accommodates a new open plan kitchen and dining area, while the loft has been converted to provide an additional bedroom.
Bricks have been laid in the same orientation to allow each face to be revealed as the building steps. The end face is expressed through the rear elevation, the side face in the stepped form and finally the top face rotated in the header detail.
Aiming to nurture scales of domesticity, a level change and plywood joinery wall divides the main space, maintaining a visual connection between the rooms. Internally, the tones of the external brick complement a material palette of light clay walls, ash-white polished concrete and plywood joinery.
Architect’s view
At Roslyn Road, the existing terrace house was a Victorian property made from London Stock brick. We felt the brick was the most important material to complement the existing and epitomises the London terrace.
Internally, the tones of the external brick were examined to create the supporting material palette. The walls are finished with a light clay. The floor in the extension transitions from an ash-white polished concrete to a white square tile at the existing threshold, naturally arranged in a stack pattern. The tiles consist of a palette of many shades, creating variation and tonal composition, echoing the natural variation in the rear brick elevation. As a last material, plywood has been used throughout the kitchen, joinery and staircase to add warmth and softness to the house.
Joe Magri and Alice Williams, directors, Magri Williams Architects
Project data
Start on site January 2018
Completion July 2018
Gross internal floor area 115m²
Gross (internal + external) floor area 145m²
Form of contract JCT Minor Works (with Contractor Design Portion)
Construction cost per m² £1,655
Architect Magri Williams Architects
Client Dr Flynn and Mrs Magri
Structural engineer Hardman Engineers
Approved building inspector Act Surveyors
Main contractor Joakim O’Connor
CAD software used Autocad
