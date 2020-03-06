Emerging practice Intervention Architecture creates black silicone extension in Birmingham

The full-width rear and side return extension for an inventor in Moseley, Birmingham, comprises a wrap-around pitched massing to create an open-plan kitchen/dining area. It also features a bay window pop-out oriel snug window.

The side return part includes a utility room, WC and laundry storage area.

Internally, the existing load-bearing walls were removed and the structural steel left exposed to create openings from the living room through to a new study area which connects all the ground-floor zones. This configuration also allows views and light through from the front elevation to the back garden.

Bi-folding doors open out from the internal dining space on to an external paved terrace for dining.

The material palette is limited to oak floors throughout, an oak seat to the oriel window, and a light grey kitchen and feature blue island, to complement the blue highlighted exposed structure.

Outside, the rear elevation is formed of black silicone render, creating a single dark surface, with black framed openings. Blue slate slabs to the terrace area reference blue hues from the interior.

Architect’s view Our client the inventor now has a bright interior with a variety of open space and nooks for family exchanges, with a contrasting midnight dark exterior for outdoor adventures. We’ve really enjoyed creating the informal and social seating areas within the kitchen, as well as forming openings within a single space for framed views when moving through the ground-floor experience to open out to the garden. Anna Parker, director, Intervention Architecture

Show Fullscreen Site plan





Client’s view We approached Intervention Architecture with the aim of reconfiguring our ground-floor layout. We previously had a dark kitchen where the layout could not facilitate a family dining table, and was cold and uninviting due to the uninsulated flat roof. The view to the garden was concealed by a small window and an obscured back door. By contrast, the utility room was large, stealing useable space from the kitchen. With our family growing, we wished to create a large dining-kitchen and dedicated play area, whilst retaining the lounge space, a downstairs WC, usable utility space and garden store. During discussions, we requested gaining as much light as possible for the lounge area and to replace the flat roof with a pitched roof. We really liked the idea of a new box bay window at the back in order to create a conversation between the new extension and old box bay windows that protrude from the bedrooms above. In collaboration with the architects, we have created a spacious family-friendly layout, successfully using the light entering the property. We have also gained a study area through the very efficient use of space, connecting the ground-floor zones. It was fantastic to also have the architects’ design input continue while on site. Their support and guidance through each decision were gratefully received. In addition, they facilitated our communication with the contractor, ensuring our requests were fulfilled where appropriate. We enjoyed working with Intervention Architecture, are delighted with the changes made to our home, and appreciate the input we received from them during the process. Daniel Griffiths, homeowner and client

Show Fullscreen Ground floor plan





Project data

Start on site January 2019

Completion date April 2019

Gross internal floor area 83m²

Gross (internal + external) floor area 105m²

Form of contract or procurement route JCT Minor Works with contractors design 2016

Construction cost £84,000 (including finishes)

Architect Intervention Architecture

Client Daniel Griffiths

Structural engineer Hydrock

CDM co-ordinator Intervention Architecture

Approved building inspector Stroma

Main contractor 2GS

CAD software used AutoCAD