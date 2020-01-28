EBBA completes remodel of Manchester preschool

EBBA Architects has extended a modest 1870s building in Swinton to provide much-needed teaching space for a nursery. The project is one of over 100 entries already received for AJ Small Projects 2020

The steep pitched roofs of the extension create a tent-like form, clad in hand-stained tiles to reference the existing brick detailing.

Internally, the first-floor plan steps back from the perimeter of the existing building and contains a sequence of smaller rooms offering alternative teaching spaces to those below. Niches within the deep window reveals offer spaces for children to climb into and play.

Architect’s view The Lodge – a former gatehouse to a hospital – was transformed into a nursery and has recently been extended through an ambitious proposal to double the size and provide much-needed teaching space for the growing numbers of children. Dealing with the nursery’s complicated ageing structure set the project’s limitations and opportunities. Previous architectural interventions, constructed without much regard for the existing building’s architectural qualities or integrity of form, involved a careful process of uncovering and restabilising the building. The result of this investigative process and challenging build has produced a playful design that ties the project to the character of steep pitched roofs around the site, while also trying to create a tent-like form that the children could relate to. Low-tech sustainable strategies were employed, which are evident in the way the building is assembled; a celebration of ways in which simple materials can come together to make a richer effect. The architecture aims to express an understanding of modern buildings being made of layers, and the banding of the hand-stained exterior imitates the existing brick detailing. The plan of the first floor is defined by the perimeter of the building, stepping back in places to respect the prominence of the existing window bays. Internally the project offers an impressive set of spaces for early-years learners. Designed as a sequence of smaller rooms, the new teaching space offers opportunities for discovery and exploration. The ceilings rise with the pitch of the roof to create an airy and uplifting learning environment while niches within window reveals offer spaces to climb into and play.

Project data

Start on site January 2019

Completion July 2019

Gross internal floor area 300m²

Form of contract Design and build

Construction cost £185,000

Architect EBBA Architects

Client Kidzrus Nursery

Structural engineer Forest Hill Design

Services engineer DC Electrical Services

Main contractor Smethurst