DROO’s high-end Westminster residential block reinterprets the bay window

Boutique development V1 Castle Lane, containing 28 apartments and three townhouses, is in Westminster’s historic Birdcage Walk Conservation Area, bounded by Birdcage Walk and St James’s Park to the north and Westminster Abbey to the east.

The scheme reinterprets the traditional English bay window as a curving contemporary design. Responding to the site’s protected conservation area, the project’s complex volume uses undulating walls to negotiate its varied urban surroundings, which include both mansions and townhouses.

The project, designed in collaboration with NAME architecture, was initiated by Landsec and then overseen to completion by luxury developer Sons & Co. The initial brief was to create an ‘innovative’ residential development for a complex site spanning two streets of differing character: terraced townhouses to the west and Victorian mansion blocks to the east. As a result, a generous circulation core inspired by the mansion block has been merged with more domestic-scaled townhouses.

The fluctuation between taller apartment blocks and individual townhouses is negotiated by creating a sculpted volume of convex and concave bends of curved glass, simultaneously aiming to both respond to local constraints and offer a new façade type.

Architect’s view The extensive cataloguing of surrounding architectonics, including both the window elements and brick masonry, has resulted in an asymmetrical design extending tangentially from the façade plane. The curved ‘bow’ window moves from planar to tightly curved glass, creating augmented visual effects in and out. This elegantly extends from the building to enlarge the living space internally while the window presents a semi-external spatial experience offering spectacular views of the city from within. A floating space – simultaneously inside and outside. Michel Da Costa Goncalves, director, DROO

Show Fullscreen

Project data

Start on site January 2016

Completion date November 2018

Gross (internal + external) floor area 4,600m²

Form of contract Design and build

Construction cost £52.6 million

Architect DROO in collaboration with NAME architecture

Client Landsec (prior to planning); Sons & Co (post-planning)

Interior architect Daniel Goldberg Designs

M&E consultant chapmanbdsp

Structural engineer Parmarbrook

Quantity surveyor McBains

Planning consultant Gerald Eve

Property consultant Montagu Evans

Façade consultant Arup Facades

Party wall consultant Deloitte UK

Acoustic consultant Applied Acoustic Design (AAD)

Fire consultant BuroHappold

Inclusive design consultant BuroHappold

Transport consultant Momentum

Environmental consultant Waterman Group

Landscape design Hyland Edgar Driver

Surveyor Plowman Craven