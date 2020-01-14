DROO completes building with ‘crumpled paper’ façade in east London

The 1,550m² building was formerly an artists workshop and art supplies shop on Kingsland Road in Shoreditch

The Paintworks is a mixed-use building set within the Kingsland Conservation Area. DROO has converted and added to the original Victorian warehouse to become one- to three-bed apartments and office spaces.

Bordering Hackney College to one side and Kingsland Road to the other, the site was tight and meant it was challenging to provide large amounts of glazing while retaining privacy to neighbouring properties.

Show Fullscreen

On the building’s exterior, a white textured ‘crumpled paper’ façade surrounds the minimalist structure as a reference to its history as artist studios, with large box bay windows as a nod to art canvases. This bespoke textured exterior has been made from a recycled resin and the concrete compound Acantha Papyrus – a sustainable material due to its high recycled content and its lightweight, heat-resistant and durable properties.

The building’s retrofit also includes an extension to the basement level into the car park to the rear. The solid façade therefore sits back, appearing as if the existing building is nestled into a larger extension.

Show Fullscreen

Architect’s view We sought to create layers of space within a thick façade of projecting glazed bay windows, which hang like picture frames on to the surrounding context. They create dialogue between the building’s past and future. The windows are both within and outside the envelope concurrently and create an in-between space within vast volumes, in which one may sit perched between the city and interior.

Show Fullscreen

Project data

Start on site 2017

Completion date 2019

Gross internal floor area 1,550m²

Construction cost Undisclosed

Architect DROO

Client Paintworks Property

Structural engineer Fairhurst Structural Engineers

M&E consultant Carnell Warren

Façade consultant Carrea Facades

Main contractor Nofax

CAD software used Autocad, Rhino, 3DSMAX