Down the garden path: studios, retreats and snugs in AJ Small Projects 2018

The 20 shortlisted projects in the 2018 AJ Small Projects Awards, all built for under £250,000, are just the tip of the iceberg from the around 200 submissions received. And with temperatures rising and the sun finally making an appearance, we thought we’d get out in the garden and pick some of our favourite garden pavilion submissions for this year’s awards that didn’t make the shortlist. Accommodating studios to libraries, yoga to a Gothic furniture collection, growing families to a down-sizing artist, these structures are a few of the gems hiding down the garden path.

A flexible studio space for family recreational use including yoga, play, relaxation and guest accommodation.

’The studio has a protruding external covered deck which provides an area for relaxation and natural shading to the south-facing doors overlooking the garden.’

A sensitive yet bold approach to a timber treehouse with a 45m walkway on a tight island-like piece of land resting between a garden with lake and fields.

’The approach was to nestle the structure in by making the architectural moves correspond with the existing tree formation and landscape.’

A library, under a tree, at the end of the garden.

’We looked to the heavens to create a space led by thought and elevated by the heavy weight of books above, and the lightness of the open air.’

A garden studio that acts as an office, relaxation space and room to showcase the client’s collection of Victorian Gothic furniture.

’The project aims to capture the ”zen” of a simple but beautiful brick panel as the English equivalent of a Japanese shoji screen.’

A bright and airy workspace for an illustrator.

’Our design started with the notion of a creative shed surrounded by trees. The outside is designed to be rough and textured to sit comfortably within its leafy surroundings, and the inside is all about simplicity and light.’

Dwelling for an artist on the site of her old painting studio in the South Downs National Park.

’The warm, accessible and light space has revitalised the artist and her creative output, and will hopefully continue to stimulate and fortify her for years to come.’

