FIRST LOOK

Design Engine completes maths and science centre for Charterhouse School

22 January, 2019

180906 image 2

Source: Design Engine

  • 180906 image 2

    Source: Design Engine

  • 180906 image 1

    Source: Design Engine

  • Charterhouse science 22 rev1

    Source: Design Engine

  • Charterhouse science 144 rev2 index
  • Charterhouse science 79 rev1

    Source: Design Engine

  • Charterhouse science 188 rev1

    Source: Design Engine

  • Charterhouse science 200 rev1

    Source: Design Engine

  • Charterhouse science 111

    Source: Design Engine

  • Charterhouse science 94

    Source: Design Engine

  • De charterhouse site plan

    Site plan

    Source: Design Engine

  • De charterhouse ground floor plan

    Ground floor plan

    Source: Design Engine

  • De charterhouse first floor plan

    First floor plan

    Source: Design Engine

  • De charterhouse section aa

    Section AA

    Source: Design Engine

  • De charterhouse section bb

    Section BB

    Source: Design Engine

  • De charterhouse north elevation

    North elevation

    Source: Design Engine

  • De charterhouse east elevation

    East elevation

    Source: Design Engine

Steeply pitched and modelled roofs reference the existing Gothic Revival architecture of the Surrey public school

Design Engine has completed a £6 million science and mathematics centre for Charterhouse School nearly 10 years after the practice originally won an invited commission.

The school wanted to change the way science subjects are taught by fostering inter-departmental collaboration, and to provide 50 per cent extra space overall. The new building provides seven chemistry laboratories, five mathematics classrooms, two preparation rooms and a project research room – as well as additional space for practical work.

Charterhouse science 79 rev1

Charterhouse science 79 rev1

Sited towards the north-eastern edge of the school’s existing ensemble of Neo-Gothic buildings, which were designed by Philip Charles Hardwick in the late 19th century, Design Engine’s scheme makes an architectural link by featuring steeply pitched roofs which echo those of the original buildings.

De charterhouse ground floor plan

De charterhouse ground floor plan

Ground floor plan

Architect's view

We are pleased that our original concept, coupled with absorbing some of the spirit of the Gothic campus by Philip Charles Hardwick, has resulted in a new building which we hope speaks about the future, but also respects the past.

Richard Jobson, director, Design Engine

De charterhouse section bb

De charterhouse section bb

Section BB

Project data

Start on site January 2017
Completion October 2018
Area 1,800m²
Form of contract Traditional
Contract value £6.1 million
Client Charterhouse School
Architect Design Engine 
Structural engineer Heyne Tillett Steel 
M&E consultant Sweco
QS Fanshawe
Fire engineer Sweco
Acoustic consultant Sustainable Acoustics
Project manager Ridge
Main contractor Total Construction

You might also like...

Readers' comments (2)

