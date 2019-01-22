Design Engine completes maths and science centre for Charterhouse School

Design Engine has completed a £6 million science and mathematics centre for Charterhouse School nearly 10 years after the practice originally won an invited commission.

The school wanted to change the way science subjects are taught by fostering inter-departmental collaboration, and to provide 50 per cent extra space overall. The new building provides seven chemistry laboratories, five mathematics classrooms, two preparation rooms and a project research room – as well as additional space for practical work.

Show Fullscreen Charterhouse science 79 rev1

Sited towards the north-eastern edge of the school’s existing ensemble of Neo-Gothic buildings, which were designed by Philip Charles Hardwick in the late 19th century, Design Engine’s scheme makes an architectural link by featuring steeply pitched roofs which echo those of the original buildings.

Show Fullscreen De charterhouse ground floor plan Ground floor plan





Architect’s view We are pleased that our original concept, coupled with absorbing some of the spirit of the Gothic campus by Philip Charles Hardwick, has resulted in a new building which we hope speaks about the future, but also respects the past. Richard Jobson, director, Design Engine

Show Fullscreen De charterhouse section bb Section BB





Project data

Start on site January 2017

Completion October 2018

Area 1,800m²

Form of contract Traditional

Contract value £6.1 million

Client Charterhouse School

Architect Design Engine

Structural engineer Heyne Tillett Steel

M&E consultant Sweco

QS Fanshawe

Fire engineer Sweco

Acoustic consultant Sustainable Acoustics

Project manager Ridge

Main contractor Total Construction