Design Engine completes maths and science centre for Charterhouse School

Design Engine has completed a £6 million science and mathematics centre for Charterhouse School nearly 10 years after the practice originally won an invited commission.
The school wanted to change the way science subjects are taught by fostering inter-departmental collaboration, and to provide 50 per cent extra space overall. The new building provides seven chemistry laboratories, five mathematics classrooms, two preparation rooms and a project research room – as well as additional space for practical work.
Sited towards the north-eastern edge of the school’s existing ensemble of Neo-Gothic buildings, which were designed by Philip Charles Hardwick in the late 19th century, Design Engine’s scheme makes an architectural link by featuring steeply pitched roofs which echo those of the original buildings.
Architect’s view
We are pleased that our original concept, coupled with absorbing some of the spirit of the Gothic campus by Philip Charles Hardwick, has resulted in a new building which we hope speaks about the future, but also respects the past.
Richard Jobson, director, Design Engine
Project data
Start on site January 2017
Completion October 2018
Area 1,800m²
Form of contract Traditional
Contract value £6.1 million
Client Charterhouse School
Architect Design Engine
Structural engineer Heyne Tillett Steel
M&E consultant Sweco
QS Fanshawe
Fire engineer Sweco
Acoustic consultant Sustainable Acoustics
Project manager Ridge
Main contractor Total Construction
Readers' comments (2)
Chris Medland22 January, 2019 9:13 am
lovely.. potential Stirling prize shortlister
Sean Roberts22 January, 2019 9:54 am
Inspirational!
