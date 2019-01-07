Unsupported browser

Delvendahl Martin adds undulating extension to Hackney workshop

7 January, 2019 By

Source: Tim Crocker

  Bmm 4232

    Source: Tim Crocker

  Bmm 4148 2

    Source: Tim Crocker

  Bmm 4288

    Source: Tim Crocker

  Bmm 4033

    Source: Tim Crocker

  Bmm 4301

    Source: Tim Crocker

  Bmm 4204

    Source: Tim Crocker

  Bmm 4048

    Source: Tim Crocker

  Bmm 4099e

    Source: Tim Crocker

  Bmm 4258

    Source: Tim Crocker

  Bmm 4038e

    Source: Tim Crocker

  Process models

    Process models

    Source: Delvendahl Martin Architects

  Site plan

    Site plan

    Source: Delvendahl Martin Architects

  Ground floor plan

    Ground floor plan

    Source: Delvendahl Martin Architects

  First floor plan

    First floor plan

    Source: Delvendahl Martin Architects

  Elevation

    Elevation

    Source: Delvendahl Martin Architects

  Long section

    Long section

    Source: Delvendahl Martin Architects

  Exploded axonometric

    Exploded axonometric

    Source: Delvendahl Martin Architects

  Parapet detail

    Parapet detail

    Source: Delvendahl Martin Architects

  • Comment

A refurbished workspace in east London now has a lightweight, aluminium-clad first-floor studio flat

Delvendahl Martin Architects has completed an extension to a workshop just off Broadway Market, east London. Sited in a conservation area, the scheme comprises a refurbishment to a ground-floor workshop with a new first-floor studio flat.

Bmm 4148 2

Bmm 4148 2

The architect has retained the brick structure to act as a plinth to hold the new lightweight timber-frame extension above, with exposed glulam spruce beams to the interior, and clad in grey standing seam metal.

Bmm 4099e

Bmm 4099e

The shape was generated through studies looking at maximising daylight penetration while minimising the sense of enclosure to the surrounding properties so as to soften the impact of development. The new extension’s sloped panes and setbacks create an undulating roofline, alluding to the working history of the mews.

The proposal follows on from ideas previously explored by Delvendahl Martin with its extension to the adjacent Fabrications design studio and shop.

Architect’s view

The client had worked as an artist in Broadway Market since the early 1990s, witnessing significant change in the area, and felt it was important to make a contribution through their project. Driven by the client’s desire to enhance the mixed character of the surrounding area, we wanted to create something contextual, yet moving away from the brick boxes emerging in the immediate vicinity, while staying true to the industrial quality of the mews.

While working in parallel with other local schemes, we began to develop a language of retained brick plinths, providing a solid base to their lightweight figurative additions. The shapes of these came out of an iterative process – taking into consideration the impact of development on neighbouring properties.

The use of light-coloured standing-seam aluminium cladding further enhances the reading of the intervention as something new yet anchored in its established context.

A key area of exploration was in the detailing of the external envelope. Through development of the parapet detail, we were able to create a refined and slim outline to the façade, preserving the clarity and simplicity of the external form. Exposing the timber frame internally emphasises the undulating volume, and by drawing focus to the additional height, allows the studio apartment to fully benefit from the generosity of the space.

Eric Martin, director, Delvendahl Martin Architects

Axo for publication

Axo for publication

Project data

Start on site April 2018
Completion November 2018
Gross internal floor area 88m²
Gross internal and external floor area 92m²
Form of contact Traditional (JCT MWD 2016)
Construction cost Undisclosed
Architect Delvendahl Martin Architects
Client Private
Structural engineer PHI Design
CDM co-ordinator Bernard Williams Associates (BWA)
Approved building inspector Approved Inspector Services (AIS)
Main contractor Sail & Sons
CAD software used Vectorworks

