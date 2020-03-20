David Morley Architects completes sports complex for Wimbledon school

David Morley Architects’ £21 million sports complex marks the completion of a 10-year infrastructure masterplan for King’s College Wimbledon, a private day school in south-west London.

The project comprises a mix of new buildings and the remodelling of existing facilities on the school’s 8ha site. The complex has been formed out of three linked pavilions, with a six-court sports hall and six-lane, 25m swimming pool flanking a two-storey central pavilion housing the reception, changing rooms, viewing galleries, strength and conditioning suite, gym and exercise studio.

Six tennis courts and three cricket nets have also been built.

The architect’s vision was for a new building with strong visual connections between the indoors and outdoors to encourage physical activity among students while seamlessly tying the old facilities to the new.

The swimming pool has glazing on three sides while large windows in the gym give views over the grounds so that users can see into both the sports hall and swimming pool from the reception.

The school sits within the West Wimbledon Conservation Area and the complex is bordered by Grade II and Grade II*-listed buildings. The new building has been designed to be sensitive to its setting with a sculptured green roof.

A colonnaded lobby links the new building to the existing squash courts and sports hall.

The complex adopts the principles of the London Plan’s ‘Be Lean, Be clean, Be green’ agenda. It generates 15 per cent of its energy use on-site from a combined heat and power (CHP) engine and photovoltaics on the sports hall roof. CHP is used throughout the year to heat the pool water.

Previously completed projects in the school’s masterplan include a new music school and classroom block.

Client’s view We have invested more than £50 million over 10 years to enhance our teaching and learning facilities and the new sports complex is the final piece in the jigsaw. Sport is a very important part of King’s offering. The school has grown exponentially over the years and with over 1,400 students our existing facilities needed to be refreshed and extended. David Morley Architects were excellent partners on this project and overcame the challenge of integrating the new centre with the old building. The result is a sports complex that is intuitive, easy to navigate and which has been extremely well received by both students and the public. Anna Maria Clarke, bursar, King’s College Wimbledon

Ground floor plan





Project data

Completion date May 2019

Gross internal floor area 3,545m²

Form of contract or procurement route Traditional

Construction cost £14.5 million

Architect David Morley Architects

Client King’s College School Wimbledon

Structural engineer Price and Myers

M&E consultant Max Fordham

Environmental engineer Max Fordham

Quantity surveyor Equals

Landscape consultant Land Use Consultants

Project manager Synergy

Main contractor Knight Harwood

Environmental performance data

All gross primary energy consumption (regulated and unregulated) 201.69 kWh/m²/yr

Heating 19.33 kWh/m²/yr

Cooling 0.36 kWh/m²/yr

Auxiliary (including ventilation) 17.71 kWh/m²/yr

Hot water 127.73 kWh/m²/yr

Lighting 9.19 kWh/m²/yr

Total on-site renewable energy generation 82,331 kWh/yr

Heat loss form factor 2.01 m³/hr/m² at 50Pa

Air changes per hour at 50Pa 5.0