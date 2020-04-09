Dance moves: Glenn Howells’ new home for English National Ballet

Your browser appears to have cookies disabled. For the best experience of this website, please enable cookies in your browser
We use cookies to personalise your experience; learn more in our Privacy and Cookie Policy. You can opt out of some cookies by adjusting your browser settings; see the cookie policy for details. By using this site, you agree to our use of cookies.
The latest AJ features two cultural buildings: Glenn Howells’ new home for English National Ballet in London’s Docklands; and stephenson STUDIO’s Oglesby Centre rehearsal facility for Manchester’s Hallé orchestra. PLUS We investigate how architecture students are coping with the coronavirus shutdown; Feilden Fowles wins its biggest project to date – an entrance hall for York’s National Railway Museum; and we launch ...