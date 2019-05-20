CZWG designs salt-glazed brick home on the Kent coast

The 377m² angular house has been designed to maximise views out over the sea

Adjacent to sand dunes between Dungeness and Greatstone-on-sea, CZWG’s latest home is located in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. It sits at the end of a strip of beachfront detached houses dating from the mid 20th century.

Taking inspiration from an immediate surrounding landscape of views out to chalk cliffs and the sea beyond, the street-side elevation is formed of curved salt-glazed brickwork accentuating the bend in the road. In contrast, the remaining elevations are clad in timber. Internally, the inclined profile of the living space is reminiscent of inverted hulls of ships.

The form of the building has been configured out of overlapping truncated triangles – the resulting planar shapes align with key views over the seafront. At first floor, a cantilever balcony hovers over the dunes, while internally at the same level, the living area and master bedroom overlook the beach. A private terrace is located at mezzanine level and additional bedrooms at ground floor in a more intimate setting below the dunes. The seafront elevation highlights a double-height living area with a large window.

Architect’s view Designing The Stones was a rare experience for us. Having a visionary and patient client, an enthusiastic local authority planning department, dedicated quantity surveyor and project manager and builder all willing to give it a go helped make it possible for this unique project to become a reality. Luigi Beltrandi, partner, CZWG

Client’s view This was a lengthy and at times challenging project that spanned almost five years. We went through a very detailed design phase with the team at CZWG to get the design right. It was an organic process creating high-quality architecture with a purpose to function well as a home. Throughout the process the design team worked hard and patiently to ensure that the design was not compromised despite construction challenges and the tricky site. The resulting building is a striking sculptural structure on the beach which soaks up fantastic views and is a treasured personal getaway. Mark Randall, owner and client

