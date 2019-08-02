Cullinan Studio completes CLT and brick house in Buckinghamshire

Situated in a mature garden in Amersham, the design of this new-build family home by Cullinan Studio developed from the client’s original idea for a timber-kit house, maximising efficiency and reducing waste.

Echoing the local 1930s Arts and Crafts architecture, the new two-storey house has a steep roof, solid form and simple palette of materials, with its main structure made out of spruce CLT.

It replaces an earlier dark, badly-insulated house which was ill-suited to the family’s needs. So the footprint of the house, unlike its predecessor, has been reorientated towards the garden. Natural light has been brought into the centre of the house through the ‘broken’ pitched roof with the overall form of the house delineated as three volumes. The house is clad in local Chiltern brick and lime mortar with black stained vertical timber panels above.

The main floor-plan of the house is symmetrical, with the volume of the entrance hall and stairwell flanked by the two mono-pitched volumes. The first floor level contains four corner bedrooms with two bathrooms, with a ladder leading to a high study ledge and guest bedroom above. The eastern pitched roof slopes down to an open plan, single-storey volume containing a large ground floor kitchen, living and dining space, with below a basement ‘den’ for the family’s children. On the western side of the ground floor sits an accessible bedroom for visiting grandparents and a study plus workshop.

A built-in storage wall in the stair provides a display for the client’s books, ornaments and artwork, while over-lapping voids and double-height spruce walls allowing space and views across the main living spaces.

Architect’s view Before we had built anything, we noticed that the family already had a favourite place in the garden – a place where the west sun swept round behind the north-facing frontage. By sliding the living room wing back into the garden, we were able to catch this afternoon and evening sunshine. Free corners frame views out to the garden, allowing the family to connect to their garden and the tall trees of the street. Glimpses of changing weather and sky follow the family as they go about their day. Roddy Langmuir, practice leader, Cullinan Studio

Client’s view One of the key elements of the design which I get so much pleasure out of is the high-level clerestory windows which frame beautiful views of the trees and changing sky, enlivening the interior like a mural. Overlapping voids and double-height spruce walls form a sequence of volumes so the living spaces flow together, making for a fun and sociable home. A storage wall built into the eastern stair displays the our books, ornaments and artwork, and mezzanine floors offer spaces for retreat with views back over across larger gathering spaces at the heart of the home. Houseowner

Project data

Start on site January 2017

Completion date August 2018

Gross internal floor area 503m²

Construction cost Undisclosed

Architect Cullinan Studio

Client Private

Structural engineer HRW

M&E consultant Couch Perry Wilkes

QS Peter Gittens & Associates

Project manager Sharman Whyte

Main contractor GNC Construction