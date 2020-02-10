Unsupported browser

FIRST LOOK

Crematorium completed by Haverstock in Aylesbury

10 February, 2020 By

05 bierton crematorium

Source:Tommy Pengilley

  • 05 bierton crematorium

    Source:Tommy Pengilley

  • 06 bierton crematorium

    Source:Tommy Pengilley

  • 12 bierton crematorium

    Source:Tommy Pengilley

  • 01 bierton crematorium

    Source:Tommy Pengilley

  • 03 bierton crematorium

    Source:Tommy Pengilley

  • 02 bierton crematorium

    Source:Tommy Pengilley

  • 07 bierton crematorium

    Source:Tommy Pengilley

  • 08 bierton crematorium

    Source:Tommy Pengilley

  • 09 bierton crematorium

    Source:Tommy Pengilley

  • 10 bierton crematorium

    Source:Tommy Pengilley

  • 13 bierton crematorium

    Source:Tommy Pengilley

  • 11 bierton crematorium

    Source:Tommy Pengilley

  • 04 bierton crematorium

    Source:Tommy Pengilley

  • Ground floor plan

    Ground floor plan

    Source:Haverstock

  • Section

    Section

    Source:Haverstock

The design of Bierton Crematorium unifies the two key programmatic elements of chapel and crematorium through the use of single-storey canopies and a porte-cochère

The planning of the building is necessarily both sensitive and functional. One half is centred around a large chapel in which services of remembrance take place. Allied to this main volume is a series of internal and external waiting areas and ancillary spaces in which people can congregate in advance of their service, designed to ensure arriving and departing visitors do not meet.

02 bierton crematorium

02 bierton crematorium

The other half of the building accommodates the crematory and associated administration and staff facilities. The catafalque provides the key interface between the chapel and the crematory, and leads into a series of cofﬁn transfer spaces. The cremators and associated ﬁltration and abatement equipment are housed in a plant room immediately adjacent to the cofﬁn committal area.

Externally the building is surrounded by a series of hard-landscaped areas, and formal and informal landscaped gardens.

13 bierton crematorium

13 bierton crematorium

Architect’s view 

The overall form of the crematorium makes itself legible by way of two speciﬁc languages: firstly, the waiting areas and administration facilities are uniﬁed by a single, low roof and have their requirements for privacy addressed through clerestory windows; secondly, the chapel and crematory are identiﬁed by an upward-looking double-height volume clad in vertical timber rainscreen cladding and a dual-pitched sedum roof.

The landscape and building design utilise the porte-cochère as a primary identiﬁer upon a well-deﬁned axis of approach from the vehicular areas. This strategy, allied to the careful programmatic control of occupant movement internally, helps to orient all visitors to the site while serving to maximise the privacy and seclusion of the mourning parties.

Ground floor plan

Ground floor plan

Ground floor plan

Project data

Start on site November 2017
Completion March 2019
Gross internal floor area 512m2
Gross (internal + external) floor area 300m2
Form of contract or procurement route SCAPE Nec 3
Construction cost £5 million
Construction cost per m2 £2,800
Architect Haverstock
Client Chilterns Crematorium Joint Committee
Structural engineer Elliot Wood
M&E consultant RHB
QS Baqus
Landscape consultant Plincke
Acoustic consultant SRL
Project manager Pick Everard
CDM coordinator Goddard Consulting
Approved building inspector AVDC LABC
Main contractor Jarvis Construction Limited
CAD software used Revit

Section

Section

Section

Environmental performance data

Annual CO2 emissions 11.3kgCO2/m2
On site energy generation 64%
Annual mains water consumption 0.125m3/person/day
Airtightness at 50pa 5m3/hr.m2(design figure)
Heating and hot water load 43.4kWh/m2/yr

