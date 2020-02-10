Crematorium completed by Haverstock in Aylesbury

The design of Bierton Crematorium unifies the two key programmatic elements of chapel and crematorium through the use of single-storey canopies and a porte-cochère

The planning of the building is necessarily both sensitive and functional. One half is centred around a large chapel in which services of remembrance take place. Allied to this main volume is a series of internal and external waiting areas and ancillary spaces in which people can congregate in advance of their service, designed to ensure arriving and departing visitors do not meet.

The other half of the building accommodates the crematory and associated administration and staff facilities. The catafalque provides the key interface between the chapel and the crematory, and leads into a series of cofﬁn transfer spaces. The cremators and associated ﬁltration and abatement equipment are housed in a plant room immediately adjacent to the cofﬁn committal area.

Externally the building is surrounded by a series of hard-landscaped areas, and formal and informal landscaped gardens.

Architect’s view The overall form of the crematorium makes itself legible by way of two speciﬁc languages: firstly, the waiting areas and administration facilities are uniﬁed by a single, low roof and have their requirements for privacy addressed through clerestory windows; secondly, the chapel and crematory are identiﬁed by an upward-looking double-height volume clad in vertical timber rainscreen cladding and a dual-pitched sedum roof. The landscape and building design utilise the porte-cochère as a primary identiﬁer upon a well-deﬁned axis of approach from the vehicular areas. This strategy, allied to the careful programmatic control of occupant movement internally, helps to orient all visitors to the site while serving to maximise the privacy and seclusion of the mourning parties.

Ground floor plan





Project data Start on site November 2017

Completion March 2019

Gross internal floor area 512m2

Gross (internal + external) floor area 300m2

Form of contract or procurement route SCAPE Nec 3

Construction cost £5 million

Construction cost per m2 £2,800

Architect Haverstock

Client Chilterns Crematorium Joint Committee

Structural engineer Elliot Wood

M&E consultant RHB

QS Baqus

Landscape consultant Plincke

Acoustic consultant SRL

Project manager Pick Everard

CDM coordinator Goddard Consulting

Approved building inspector AVDC LABC

Main contractor Jarvis Construction Limited

CAD software used Revit

Section




