Costs: Walls, ceilings & partitions

These guides reflect the prices a developer might expect to pay on a medium-sized residential project for products in the low to upper-middle specification range. Prices do not include for the contractor’s preliminaries, overhead and profit margin. The base date is May 2020 at UK mean location and prices are based on the BCIS Schedule of rates online estimating data.

BCIS also provides online access to capital costs on new build, refurbishment and fitting out work on over 300 types of buildings. Subscribers can search for relevant analyses, select average prices, update costs using cost and price indices, and adjust for regional variation when preparing and benchmark cost estimates against similar projects.

Nang Murng is head of resource data and Clive Rowe is construction data analyst of BCIS, the Building Cost Information Service of the RICS

Internal walling and partitions

From £ To £ Unit 100mm dense concrete blockwork, plastered and painted both sides 88.04 101.25 m² 150mm dense concrete blockwork, plastered and painted both sides 99.43 114.34 m² 200mm dense concrete blockwork, plastered and painted both sides 124.81 143.53 m² 115mm sealed hollow glass blocks incorporating 10mm mortar joints. All panels include steel reinforcement rods, expansion joint material. 432.63 497.52 m² 50mm thick, 2100 - 2400mm height laminated plasterboard partition, taped joints, emulsion both sides 157.75 181.42 m 65mm thick, 2100 - 2400mm height laminated plasterboard partition, taped joints, emulsion both sides 185.38 213.19 m 75mm thick, 2400 - 2700mm height laminated plasterboard partition, insulated internally, taped joints, emulsion both sides 195.70 225.06 m 100mm thick, 2400 - 2700mm height laminated plasterboard partition, insulated internally, taped joints, emulsion both sides 202.15 232.48 m 170mm thick, 2400 - 2700mm height laminated plasterboard partition, insulated internally, taped joints, emulsion both sides 205.42 236.23 m 2400mm high fire rated lift shaft wall, rating 60 minutes, 119mm thick, ‘I Stud’ proprietary metal stud framing supporting one layer of 15mm thick ‘fireline’ plasterboard one side and 25mm ‘Coreboard’ one side, with taped joints, intumescent sealants, emulsion both sides 259.55 311.46 m 2400mm high fire rated lift shaftwall, rating 90 minutes, 134mm thick, non-load bearing ‘I Stud’ proprietary metal stud framing supporting two layers of 15mm thick ‘fireline’ plasterboard one side and 25mm ‘Coreboard’ one side, with taped joints, intumescent sealants, emulsion both sides 309.61 371.53 m 100mm plasterboard stud partition with tapered joints, emulsion painted both sides 80.28 92.32 m² 100mm plasterboard stud partition, filled with acoustic insulation, tapered joints, emulsion painted both sides 90.07 103.58 m² 125mm plasterboard stud partition with tapered joints, emulsion painted both sides 84.98 97.73 m² 125mm plasterboard stud partition, filled with acoustic insulation, tapered joints, emulsion painted both sides 108.91 125.25 m² Add for 2 layers of Fireline boarding in lieu of wallboard each side 36.08 41.49 m² Add for square edge panels with 5mm two coat Thistle Board finish both sides 11.36 13.64 m² Add for plain lining paper per side, emulsion painted 5.40 6.21 m² Add for vinyl surfaced decorative paper per side 3.26 3.92 m² Add for wall tiling per side 66.17 76.10 m² Add for purpose made hardwood raised and fielded panelling, factory sprayed clear gloss varnish 804.30 945.05 m² Add for clear georgian wired safety glass borrowed light or window in painted softwood frame 310.24 356.78 m² Add for 16mm laminated fire resisting glass 30/30 in borrowed light or window in painted softwood frame 502.99 578.44 m² Add for self finished FD30S single door with wired glass viewing panel, self closers and ironmongery 601.19 691.37 ea Add for self finished FD60S single door with 60/60 glass viewing panel, self closers and ironmongery 1171.82 1406.19 ea 35 mm thick, dowel jointed, semi glazed room divider, 4nr leaves, bevelled glass, ironmongery, linings, in veneered oak, 2400 x 2100mm 2497.87 2935.00 ea Fold away decorative room divider 3600 x 2000 mm high 269.95 337.44 ea

Ceilings (m²)