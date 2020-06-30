Costs: Walls, ceilings & partitions

The latest sample cost breakdowns for walls, ceilings and partitions elements
These guides reflect the prices a developer might expect to pay on a medium-sized residential project for products in the low to upper-middle specification range. Prices do not include for the contractor’s preliminaries, overhead and profit margin. The base date is May 2020 at UK mean location and prices are based on the BCIS Schedule of rates online estimating data.
BCIS also provides online access to capital costs on new build, refurbishment and fitting out work on over 300 types of buildings. Subscribers can search for relevant analyses, select average prices, update costs using cost and price indices, and adjust for regional variation when preparing and benchmark cost estimates against similar projects.
Nang Murng is head of resource data and Clive Rowe is construction data analyst of BCIS, the Building Cost Information Service of the RICS
Internal walling and partitions
|From £
|To £
|Unit
|100mm dense concrete blockwork, plastered and painted both sides
|88.04
|101.25
|m²
|150mm dense concrete blockwork, plastered and painted both sides
|99.43
|114.34
|m²
|200mm dense concrete blockwork, plastered and painted both sides
|124.81
|143.53
|m²
|115mm sealed hollow glass blocks incorporating 10mm mortar joints. All panels include steel reinforcement rods, expansion joint material.
|432.63
|497.52
|m²
|50mm thick, 2100 - 2400mm height laminated plasterboard partition, taped joints, emulsion both sides
|157.75
|181.42
|m
|65mm thick, 2100 - 2400mm height laminated plasterboard partition, taped joints, emulsion both sides
|185.38
|213.19
|m
|75mm thick, 2400 - 2700mm height laminated plasterboard partition, insulated internally, taped joints, emulsion both sides
|195.70
|225.06
|m
|100mm thick, 2400 - 2700mm height laminated plasterboard partition, insulated internally, taped joints, emulsion both sides
|202.15
|232.48
|m
|170mm thick, 2400 - 2700mm height laminated plasterboard partition, insulated internally, taped joints, emulsion both sides
|205.42
|236.23
|m
|2400mm high fire rated lift shaft wall, rating 60 minutes, 119mm thick, ‘I Stud’ proprietary metal stud framing supporting one layer of 15mm thick ‘fireline’ plasterboard one side and 25mm ‘Coreboard’ one side, with taped joints, intumescent sealants, emulsion both sides
|259.55
|311.46
|m
|2400mm high fire rated lift shaftwall, rating 90 minutes, 134mm thick, non-load bearing ‘I Stud’ proprietary metal stud framing supporting two layers of 15mm thick ‘fireline’ plasterboard one side and 25mm ‘Coreboard’ one side, with taped joints, intumescent sealants, emulsion both sides
|309.61
|371.53
|m
|100mm plasterboard stud partition with tapered joints, emulsion painted both sides
|80.28
|92.32
|m²
|100mm plasterboard stud partition, filled with acoustic insulation, tapered joints, emulsion painted both sides
|90.07
|103.58
|m²
|125mm plasterboard stud partition with tapered joints, emulsion painted both sides
|84.98
|97.73
|m²
|125mm plasterboard stud partition, filled with acoustic insulation, tapered joints, emulsion painted both sides
|108.91
|125.25
|m²
|Add for 2 layers of Fireline boarding in lieu of wallboard each side
|36.08
|41.49
|m²
|Add for square edge panels with 5mm two coat Thistle Board finish both sides
|11.36
|13.64
|m²
|Add for plain lining paper per side, emulsion painted
|5.40
|6.21
|m²
|Add for vinyl surfaced decorative paper per side
|3.26
|3.92
|m²
|Add for wall tiling per side
|66.17
|76.10
|m²
|Add for purpose made hardwood raised and fielded panelling, factory sprayed clear gloss varnish
|804.30
|945.05
|m²
|Add for clear georgian wired safety glass borrowed light or window in painted softwood frame
|310.24
|356.78
|m²
|Add for 16mm laminated fire resisting glass 30/30 in borrowed light or window in painted softwood frame
|502.99
|578.44
|m²
|Add for self finished FD30S single door with wired glass viewing panel, self closers and ironmongery
|601.19
|691.37
|ea
|Add for self finished FD60S single door with 60/60 glass viewing panel, self closers and ironmongery
|1171.82
|1406.19
|ea
|35 mm thick, dowel jointed, semi glazed room divider, 4nr leaves, bevelled glass, ironmongery, linings, in veneered oak, 2400 x 2100mm
|2497.87
|2935.00
|ea
|Fold away decorative room divider 3600 x 2000 mm high
|269.95
|337.44
|ea
Ceilings (m²)
|From £
|To £
|9.5mm foilbacked plasterboard, tapered joints, emulsion paint
|24.41
|29.30
|12.7mm foilbacked plasterboard, tapered joints, emulsion paint
|25.84
|31.01
|22mm wrought softwood tongued and grooved boarding, 3 coats stain and varnish
|64.15
|76.98
|Add for 2 layers of Fireline boarding in lieu of wallboard
|18.38
|21.60
|Add for square edge panels with 5mm two coat Thistle Board finish
|5.68
|7.10
|Add for 50mm spacing battens to concrete soffit one ways
|7.05
|8.11
|Add for 50 x 100mm false ceiling
|25.91
|29.80
|Suspended ceiling, exposed grid, fissured pattern
|22.92
|27.50
|Suspended ceiling, exposed grid, Dune plain pattern
|28.31
|33.97
|Add for concealed grid with suitable tiles
|4.66
|5.47
|Add for 100mm glassfibre insulation
|6.93
|8.14
|Add for 150mm glassfibre insulation
|9.36
|10.99
